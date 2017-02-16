Who Is David McAfee, The Dude Climbing To The Top Of Donald Trump's Tweets?

Tracking Donald Trump's tweets has become a national pastime, and for some, responding to those tweets has become a full-time job. Twitter has recently implemented changes that suppress spambots and surface real peoples' tweets on popular posts, making it easier than ever for average Joes to have one of the top responses to Trump's uber-popular tweets, which routinely break 50,000 likes among his nearly 25 million followers.

Avid readers of Trump tweets may have noticed that one of those average joe's is David G. McAfee, who claims to represent The Party of Reason and Progress (PORP) and who routinely makes it to the top of Trump's Twitter replies.

So who is David G. McAfee of PORP and why has he committed himself to getting to the top of Trump's tweets?

David Is The Founder Of The Party Of Reason And Progress

David's main reason for tweeting is to advertise his political party — The Party of Reason and Progress (PORP). In his replies to Donald Trump, David frequently mentions the @TheOfficialPORP account, and his avatar is the party's logo (a porpoise with the word PORP under it).

In an interview with Mashable, David told the publication that he tweets the president out of advertising necessity, but also to counter his points with reason:

My entire philosophy revolves around exposing all ideas to scrutiny... We would normally do this via other more traditional channels, but this isn’t a traditional president. We have to take the fight to Twitter because it’s the only way to guarantee we reach him and his supporters

[Mashable]





The Party Advocates For Secular Politics Based On Science

According to PORP's website, the party's purpose is to elect rational politicians who will create policy based on science:

The Party of Reason and Progress (PORP) is an organization dedicated to promoting reason and empirically sound decision-making in modern politics. Our mission is to implement effective and rational policies through educating the general public and supporting reasonable and logical public officials and initiatives.

[PORP]





It Was Originally Founded In 2010 To Combat The Tea Party And Was Resurrected The Day After Trump's Election

In a blog post, McAfee explains the origins of the party, and why he resurrected it:

I founded the party as a minor project because Americans were electing unreasonable people who didn’t value science, and now I’m bringing it back for the same reason...I supported Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders before her, but it’s clear that both parties need help.

[PORP blog]





McAfee Is An Atheist Activist And Author Who Has Written Three Books About Atheist

In his first self-published book, McAfee wrote critically of Christianity. He went on to publish a book about coming out as an atheist to family members, and a children's book about religion.





