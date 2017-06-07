What You Need To Know About Christopher Wray, Donald Trump's New FBI Director Pick

Wednesday morning, one day before former FBI director James Comey's testimony before the Senate about the Trump/Russia investigation, ​President Trump announced over Twitter that he would be nominating Christopher Wray as the new FBI director.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

Wray has served under multiple conservative politicians and is currently a litigation partner at the private firm King & Spalding.

Wray Worked For President George W Bush And Governor Chris Christie

Wray served as assistant attorney general for Bush, while in his work as a private lawyer he worked to represent Christie during the Bridgegate scandal:

Wray was the assistant attorney general overseeing the criminal division under George W Bush, in charge of investigations into corporate fraud... [he] more recently represented the New Jersey governor, Chris Christie, during the investigation into the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case, in which two of Christie’s former aides were convicted of plotting to close lanes of the bridge to punish a Democratic mayor who wouldn’t endorse the governor.

[The Guardian]

Wray Was Famously Found To Be In Possession Of Christie's 'Lost' Cell Phone

And he never gave it up to the feds:

While representing Christie, Wray was found to be in possession of a lost cell phone that the New Jersey governor had claimed he had given to the Department of Justice...The phone included about a dozen text messages between Christie and a former staffer during legislative testimony by Port Authority officials in 2013. It is still not known what was said in those messages. Bill Baroni and Bridget Anne Kelly, the former Christie aides found guilty in the Bridgegate scandal, had sought to subpoena the phone for their criminal trial, but a judge declined the request. It was then that it was revealed that Wray had been holding the phone, according to NJ.com.



[Heavy]

Wray Is Favored By FBI Agents Because Of His Law Enforcement History

Mr. Wray was seen as an acceptable choice among FBI agents because of his strong background in federal law enforcement. From 2003 to 2005, he ran the criminal division of the Justice Department, directing efforts to deal with fraud scandals plaguing the corporate world.



[The New York Times]

Among other investigations, he oversaw the Enron Task Force, although the work done by that task force has not aged well.

Wray Came To Acting AG Sally Yates' Defense When She Was Fired For Refusing To Defend Trump's Travel Ban

Wray co-signed a letter of support for then-deputy attorney general nominee Sally Yates. Trump fired Yates after she refused to defend his Muslim immigration ban. Yates has also said she raised concerns that then-national security adviser Michael Flynn was “compromised” by the Russians, but that the White House ignored her warnings.



[The Huffington Post]

In 2004, He Threatened To Resign With Others Over The Attempt To Reinstate Domestic Wiretapping

Reports indicate that Wray was one of the officials who threatened to resign when White House officials attempted to get bedridden Attorney General John Ashcroft to re-authorize a domestic surveillance program that had already been ruled illegal:

Wray was among the top Justice Department officials who planned to resign en masse with Comey and then-FBI Director Robert Mueller after top White House officials attempted in 2004 to reinstate a warrantless domestic surveillance program that the Justice Department had ruled illegal.



[CNN]





Of all the people Trump could nominate, Wray is surprisingly amenable to mainstream political sensibilities. The pick could possibly be an effort to blunt criticism Trump about to receive in the wake of former FBI director James Comey's testimony to the Senate, where he is expected to recount the meetings where Trump allegedly asked him to slow or end the Russia and Michael Flynn investigations.