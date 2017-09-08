Where To Donate To Help Victims Of Hurricane Irma

As Hurricane Irma continues its path across the Caribbean towards Florida​, you've probably seen pictures of its devastation and wanted to help victims of this terrible storm — but there are so many disaster relief charities out there that you might not be sure where you can give most effectively.

Perhaps you've heard that it's a bad idea to give to the Red Cross. The organization has a history of inadequate, disorganized responses to disasters and misleading donors and the government about how it spends its money. (ProPublica has published a long series of investigations into the Red Cross's malfeasance, if you're interested in the details.) Unfortunately, the Red Cross has the name recognition other organizations lack, which means that it still tends to rack up millions in donations after disasters hit.

But there are other groups out there with better track records than the Red Cross that need funds to help people in Irma's path. If you're interested in helping Irma victims, consider giving to one of the following organizations.

Oxfam is a confederation of organizations that provide disaster relief and fight poverty in developing countries around the world. It's highly rated by Charity Navigator, Charity Watch and Peter Singer's organization on effective giving, The Life You Can Save. According to the Oxfam website, the nonprofit "has worked in the Caribbean region for over 30 years and has expert teams supporting a network of local partners providing safe water and sanitation for those people most vulnerable after an emergency," which makes it well situated to respond quickly to victims' needs across the Caribbean. Donate to Oxfam here.

Like Oxfam, UNICEF has longstanding ties in countries affected by Irma and is highly rated by charity watchdogs. Even before the storm hit, UNICEF "prepositioned life-saving humanitarian supplies in Antigua, Barbuda and Barbados to ensure a rapid distribution of these goods to affected populations," according to a press release. Donate to UNICEF here.

Global Giving works with vetted local organizations to provide both short- and long-term relief from disasters. It's also committed to transparency and will send reports on how it's using donations to everyone who gives to its Hurricane Irma Relief Fund. Donate to Global Giving's Hurricane Irma Relief Fund here.

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy "is uniquely focused on highlighting the long view of disaster recovery," which means that long after Irma stops dominating headlines, it will continue giving grants to local groups that are focused on rebuilding communities in the Caribbean and US. Donate to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy's Hurricane Irma Recovery Fund here.

Americares, a health-focused nonprofit, provides medicine and medical supplies to a network of local clinics and health centers in disaster zones. Americares has a stunningly high overall rating of 97 out of 100 from Charity Navigator, due in part to low overhead due to its use of donated medical supplies. Americares already has relief workers on the ground and assessing local need in areas affected by Irma. Donate to Americares here.

As its name implies, Save the Children focuses on helping children and families affected by disasters by providing supplies and safe, child-friendly spaces to victims. Ten percent of funds donated for specific emergencies go to the organization's emergency reserves, which "help us respond during the critical first hours and days after a disaster strikes." Donate to Save the Children's Hurricane Irma Children's Relief Fund here.





This list is by no means exhaustive, and there are certainly other worthy charities out there. ProPublica recommends doing your research on disaster nonprofits, giving to local organizations (or organizations that already have local ties), and even giving directly to those in need. You can also consider setting up a recurring monthly donation with these or other humanitarian organizations, to help them stay prepared for the next disaster.