Everything You Need To Know About Senate Republicans' Secret Health-Care Bill

After the House of Representatives voted last month to repeal and replace portions of the Affordable Care Act, Senate Republicans have been crafting their own version of the health-care bill in secret. With Republicans rushing to bring the bill to the Senate floor for a vote before the end of next week, here's what we know about the bill.

All Negotiations About The Bill Are Happening Behind Closed Doors

As a result of the Republicans' secrecy, no one outside of the Republican Senate working groups knows for sure what's in the bill.

In a striking break from how Congress normally crafts legislation, including Obamacare, the Senate is conducting its negotiations behind closed doors. The process began five weeks ago, after the House passed its version of health care reform, with a small working group of 13 senators rather than the broader committees who usually handle the issue.

The opaque process makes it impossible to evaluate whether there are any significant changes coming to health care. There are no hearings with health experts, industry leaders, and patient advocacy groups to weigh in where the public can watch their testimony or where Democrats can offer amendments.

However, Senators and their aides have shared certain details about what's the bill and how negotiations are going with the press.

The Bill Will Cut Medicaid Funding, But We Don't Yet Know By How Much

Obamacare gave states the option to use federal funding to expand Medicaid to cover more vulnerable people. Republicans want to undo that expansion, but they can't agree on how.

One of the most divisive issues among Senate Republicans is whether and how to end the expansion of Medicaid. In 31 states that have expanded the program, the federal government pays at least 90 percent of the costs for newly eligible beneficiaries. The House bill would end the extra contributions beginning in 2020.



Several Republican senators from states that have expanded Medicaid — Rob Portman of Ohio, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Dean Heller of Nevada — want to reduce federal payments gradually, perhaps over seven years.



A recent "consensus" proposal, which is more conservative than the House bill, would reduce the rate at which federal per-person Medicaid funding would grow over time.

A leading option in the Senate's ObamaCare repeal-and-replace debate is to make even deeper cuts to Medicaid spending than the bill passed by the House, according to lobbyists and aides.

The proposal would start out the growth rate for a new cap on Medicaid spending at the same levels as the House bill, but then drop to a lower growth rate that would cut spending more, known as CPI-U, starting in 2025, the sources said.

More moderate Republican senators like Rob Portman of Ohio have come out against lower growth rates.

Portman and several other moderate senators say the proposed cuts would give states no choice but to cut services, benefits or provider payments and could leave people with insufficient care.

"We need to come together around a more workable system that not only lowers costs, but also protects the most vulnerable in our society," Portman said in a statement.

The Bill Will Probably Also Cut Subsidies For Individuals Buying Private Insurance

Republicans don't want the government to be on the hook for future premium increases, which means individuals would pay more.

Obamacare's financial aid limited people's exposure to premium increases. Under the law, people have to pay a certain percentage of their income for insurance. The federal government picked up the rest if premiums went up substantially.

The GOP's tax credits could end up being a flat dollar amount, as the House bill was, which means they would not adjust if premiums increased.

The bill will also possibly soften requirements for the kinds of services private insurance companies must cover and refuse to allow Medicaid to reimburse Planned Parenthood for non-abortion services, as the House bill did. Vox's rundown of what's reported to be in the bill has more details.

Republicans Are In Contact With The Congressional Budget Office To Speed Its Evaluation Of The Bill's Impact

House Republicans did not wait for the nonpartisan CBO's report on their version of the healthcare bill before passing it, and the CBO ultimately determined that the House bill would leave 23 million Americans uninsured over 10 years. Senate Republicans are presumably hoping for a less bleak score from the CBO on their bill.

Much of the media has been operating under the assumption that the Congressional Budget Office would need two weeks to score the Senate’s legislation... But the CBO and Senate Republicans have been interfacing on legislative options for a while now, and leaders hope that the score could come quicker since CBO wouldn't be building an analysis from scratch... the CBO is just waiting for decisions on certain inputs—growth rates for Medicaid spending, the length of the Medicaid expansion phase-out, expiration dates for certain taxes, lists of regulatory waivers that will be available to states, and so forth.



​Republicans Are Doing Their Best To Bring The Bill To A Vote Before July 4

At the end of last week, the Washington Post reported that McConnell is striving to bring the bill to the Senate floor before senators scatter for the July 4 holiday.

Senate Republican leaders are aiming to bring a major revision to the nation's health-care laws to the Senate floor by the end of June even as lingering disagreements, particularly over Medicaid, threaten to derail their efforts, several Republicans familiar with the effort said Thursday.



Impassioned policy disputes have flared among some GOP senators in large group meetings at which McConnell has floated ideas from the drafting process. But those disputes have not deterred him from the goal of a floor vote before the July 4 recess, said the Republicans familiar with the process, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk candidly about private conversations.



Democrats Are Slowing Down Routine Senate Business To Protest Republicans' Secrecy

Democrats can't stop Republicans from passing the bill, but they can make life difficult for Republicans for as long as they insist on conducting business behind closed doors.

A senior Democratic aide said the effort will begin Monday evening.

It will include trying to force votes aimed at drawing attention to the lack of transparency, such as committee hearings, on the GOP legislation.

The aide said Democrats will begin slowing work on bills by refusing to let the Senate bypass time-consuming procedural steps, which it customarily does on most legislation. Democratic senators will also make floor speeches late Monday on the subject.

Senate Democrats are also buying online ads aimed at constituents of Republican senators who are vulnerable to being voted out in 2018.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is launching digital "takeover" ads against three Senate Republicans and a governor to increase the pressure on the Senate's health-care bill at a time when activists worry that the closed-door drafting process has granted it momentum.



Health Care Industry Groups Don't Like The Bill, But They're Trying To Stay Out Of It

Health industry lobbyists generally don't like the bill, but don't want to alienate Republican lawmakers unnecessarily because they stand to benefit from corporate tax cuts that Republicans have proposed.



Many health insurers are already ambivalent about Obamacare and could see significant tax cuts if the law is rolled back. Doctors and hospitals, on the other hand, could face a surge in uninsured patients if millions fewer Americans have health coverage.

As a result, those groups have not collectively gone all out, on the airwaves or in the halls of Congress, to stop the GOP’s health care bill — even though they have expressed almost unanimous opposition to it.

