What We Know About The Man Who Killed 8 People In New York City On Tuesday

On Tuesday, a 29-year-old Uzbek immigrant named Sayfullo Saipov drove a rented Home Depot truck 20 blocks down a bike and pedestrian lane on the West Side of Manhattan, killing 8 people and injuring at least 11. He shouted "Allahu akbar!" and left a pro-ISIS note in the truck. Saipov was shot by a police officer and is currently hospitalized and in custody. Here's what we know so far about Saipov and the visa program that allowed him to enter the United States, which President Trump is threatening to eliminate.



Saipov Arrived In The US In 2010 And Has Lived In Ohio, Florida And New Jersey

When Saipov first arrived in the United States in 2010, he lived with an Uzbek family in Ohio. He later moved to Fort Myers, Florida and Paterson, New Jersey, where he was living with his wife and three children at the time of the attack. (His wife, who says she wasn't aware of his plans for the attack, is reportedly cooperating with authorities.)

Saipov's travels... aren't entirely clear. But records indicate that within months he obtained a commercial truck license, first in New Jersey, and then in Florida. He also registered two automobile-related businesses in Ohio, one at [a] Cincinnati address... and another in Cuyahoga Falls.

In 2013, he married Nozima Odilova, according to records in Ohio. Both listed their birthplace as Tashkant, Uzbekistan.

[NBC News]

Saipov Attained A Visa Under The State Department's Diversity Visa Lottery Program

Saipov reportedly immigrated under the State Department's diversity visa program, which distributes visas via lottery to applicants from countries with low immigration rates. Applicants to the diversity visa program must "have a high school education, or its equivalent, or two years of qualifying work experience as defined under provisions of U.S. law," according to the State Department.

Today, the diversity visa program provides up to 50,000 visas each year. According to the Department of State, the visas "are distributed among six geographic regions and no single country may receive more than seven percent of the available DVs in any one year." Over time, the percentage of these visas allocated to immigrants from Europe has declined, while the share coming from other regions — particularly Africa and Asia — has surged.



[The Atlantic]

Acquaintances Describe Saipov As Dogmatic And Prone To Anger But Not Explicitly Violent

A man named Abdula who met Saipov on a trip to Ohio and preached at the mosque that Saipov attended in Tampa said that Saipov never explicitly talked about killing people.

When things went smoothly, he could be a kind person. But he was prone to explosions of anger.

"He had a character problem," he said.

Abdula recalled Mr. Saipov getting emotional over issues related to the Muslim community. He said Mr. Saipov was devoted to outward observances of Islam, like his beard, but not necessarily the substance. Abdula said he never spoke of committing violence.

[The New York Times]

An acquaintance from Fort Myers named Kobiljon Matkarov said that Saipov "did not seem like a terrorist."

"He was a very good person when I knew him," he said. "He liked the U.S. He seemed very lucky, and all the time he was happy and talking like everything is O.K. He did not seem like a terrorist, but I did not know him from the inside."



[The New York Times]

Saipov Did Not Have A Criminal Record But Apparently Was In Contact With People Under Investigation

Reporters digging into public records about Saipov found only four traffic violations in his past, and no criminal activity. However, investigators had Saipov on their radar due to his contact with other radicals, according to John Miller, the deputy New York police commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism.

According to a law enforcement official familiar with the current investigation, Saipov's name had surfaced during an earlier Homeland Security probe into some of his friends.

Miller seemed to be alluding to that when he said investigators looking into Saipov were now trying to determine "how has he touched the subjects of other investigations — what is his connectivity to those people." Miller compared the investigative effort to building out concentric circles that will show that Saipov "will have some connectivity to individuals who were the subject of investigation, though he himself was not."



[The Washington Post]

Whether Saipov Acted Alone Or Was In Contact With Terrorist Groups Is Unclear

Saipov apparently planned the attack for weeks, but there is not yet evidence that he coordinated directly with ISIS leaders. Miller, the deputy NYPD commissioner, said that Saipov "appears to have followed almost exactly to a T the instructions that ISIS has put out in its social media channels" on how to carry out a car attack. Investigators are looking into the possibility that Saipov was in contact with an Uzbek affiliate of ISIS called IMU.

[I]nvestigators are looking to identify Saipov's motivation and how he was inspired. Saipov came from Uzbekistan, where there is an extremist organization called the IMU, the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, Townsend reports. Established in 1998, IMU moved from being an affiliate of al Qaeda to ISIS in 2015...

[I]nvestigators will be looking into whether he was motivated by IMU or other extremist groups and if he had any contact with him — which is one reason they will be searching Saipov's electonic devices.

[CBS News]

The Atlantic has a good explainer of the history of IMU and radical Islam in Uzbekistan.

President Trump Said He Will End The Diversity Visa Lottery Program That Allowed Saipov To Enter The US

Even though it's still unclear whether Saipov was radicalized before he arrived in the US or developed his terrorist inclinations more recently, President Trump attributed the terrorist attack to lax vetting and promised to end the diversity visa lottery program at a cabinet meeting today.

"I am, today, starting the process of terminating the diversity lottery program," Trump said, seated next to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. "I am going to ask Congress to immediately initiate work to get rid of this program, diversity lottery, diversity lottery. Sounds nice, it is not nice, it is not good. It hasn't been good and we have been against it."

He added: "We're going to quickly as possible get rid of chain migration and move to a merit-based system."



[CNN]

