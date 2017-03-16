McDonald's Corporate Twitter Account Tweets, Deletes Rude Tweet At Trump

In what we can only imagine is a case of an angry social media manager sending one final tweet after being fired (Update: McDonald's says it was hacked), the McDonald's corporate Twitter account took aim at Donald Trump.
The tweet was briefly pinned at the top of the account — before being quickly deleted. One can see why:
In an age of rogue government Twitter accounts, we must admit we did not see rogue multinational corporation Twitter accounts coming, but here we are.
How long until Trump responds on Twitter? Probably whenever Fox & Friends covers it.