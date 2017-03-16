McDonald's Corporate Twitter Account Tweets, Deletes Rude Tweet At Trump

In what we can only imagine is a case of an angry social media manager sending one final tweet after being fired (Update: McDonald's says it was hacked), the McDonald's corporate Twitter account took aim at Donald Trump.

The tweet was briefly pinned at the top of the account — before being quickly deleted. One can see why:

In an age of rogue government Twitter accounts, we must admit we did not see rogue multinational corporation Twitter accounts coming, but here we are. ​

How long until Trump responds on Twitter? Probably whenever Fox & Friends covers it.