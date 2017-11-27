Not Sure How To Feel About Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle? Here's What To Read

​This morning, Clarence House, the official residence of Prince Charles, announced that Charles' 33-year-old son Prince Harry is engaged to Meghan Markle. Markle is 36, divorced, American, biracial and an actor, giving her a strikingly different profile from other women who have married into the British royal family. To help you understand why so many people are excited about the impending nuptials, we've compiled five great essays and profiles about the newly engaged couple.

The profile of Markle from Vanity Fair's October issue has a dumb title and too many breathless descriptions of Markle's taste in clothes and food, but it's a good primer on the future duchess's life, career and passions.

When she turned 18, she left for Northwestern University, in Evanston, Illinois — becoming the first person in her family to graduate from college — and double-majored in theater and international relations. In line with her international-relations major, Markle worked at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina her senior year, "so I had been in a completely different world and then suddenly jumped into this one."

Markle thinks her social awareness began during the South-Central riots, in Los Angeles, sparked by the police beating of Rodney King, in 1991, and the subsequent riots in 1992, when she was 11 years old. "They had let us go home [from school] during the riots and there was ash everywhere." As the ash from street fires sifted down on suburban lawns, Markle remembers, she said, "Oh, my God, Mommy, it's snowing!"

[Vanity Fair]

This June profile of the younger prince, who's currently fifth in line to the throne, traces Harry's path from wild child (notorious for wearing a Nazi uniform to a costume party and being photographed nude at a party in Las Vegas) to relatively staid, responsible royal.

Harry has a more practical side. "I can do most things with my hands," he says. That is one reason why serving in the British army suited him so well. At the end of 2007, he was secretly flown out to Afghanistan and worked as a forward air controller in Helmand province, guiding fighter jets to suspected Taliban targets. Ten weeks in, his tour of duty was leaked by the press, and he was pulled out for security reasons. "I felt very resentful," he says. "Being in the army was the best escape I've ever had. I felt as though I was really achieving something."

In 2012, he was allowed to return to Afghanistan , where he commanded an attack helicopter at Camp Bastion in Helmand province. "All I wanted to do was prove that I had a certain set of skills — for instance, flying an Apache helicopter — rather than just being Prince Harry. I also felt I was one of the lads and could forget I was Prince Harry when I was with them."

[Newsweek]

Even more so than Kate Middleton, the British commoner who married Prince William, Markel represents a sea change for the monarchy, which has historically forbidden its members from marrying anyone who didn't check the right demographic boxes.

The Royal Family's resistance to "Catholics, commoners, and divorcés," as Vanity Fair puts it, endured for several more decades. During the 1950s, Princess Margaret, the Queen's sister, was forbidden from marrying Captain Peter Townsend, who had previously been married and had two children. Prince Andrew, the Queen's son, dated an American actress named Koo Stark in the 1980s, but the media interest in their relationship, and the Queen's reported disapproval of Stark's role in a "racy" film, led to his marrying Sarah Ferguson instead. And even for prospective partners who fit the bill, the requirements of the monarchy often overrode personal desire. Prince Charles's current wife, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, was deemed an unsuitable choice for the future King when they first fell in love in the 1970s.



[The Atlantic]

The Guardian's Afua Hirsch takes on Britain's complicated history with race and the promising symbolism of the royal family's embrace of Markle.

Markle's race has been the subject of such frequent and cryptic references that when I first read about her, having never seen her before, I had genuinely no idea what the commentators were on about. "Not in the society blonde style" of Harry's relationships past, we were told, and "Straight Outta Compton!". Typically dog-whistle British code for the fact that she had black ancestry — a code which Harry took the remarkable step of calling out in a statement condemning the tone of press coverage.

Since the royal family are such a quintessentially British institution, it's fitting that our uniquely British dysfunction around race and identity should also emerge in response to Markle's arrival on the scene. One of the problems with the discourse in Britain today is the tendency to downplay racial difference, and the temptation of so many well-meaning people who "don't see race" to believe that if we can all just wilfully blind ourselves, it will hopefully go away.

[The Guardian]

The Washington Post's Alyssa Rosenberg argues that though Americans have no real stake in the royal family's doings, we're actually in a better position to enjoy them than Brits are, since we don't have to worry about their public cost.

Though we've saddled ourselves with a first family prone to gilding everything in sight and lining their pockets, we're not at immediate risk of a monarchical restoration. As a result, expressing pleasure in Prince Harry's happy news or the word that Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is expecting another child can't be interpreted as a stance on policy. We're just enjoying the fizz, not weighing in on the costs of royal nuptials, the Church of England's approach to remarriage for divorced persons or the decision that British families will only get tax credits that cover their first two children. We don't need to add distance to make our enthusiasm more seemly or to drench ourselves in irony lest anyone think we actually care about all this rigmarole. It's a sign of our emancipation that we can enjoy the news of this engagement without tying ourselves in knots about it.

[The Washington Post]