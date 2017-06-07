Here's What You Can Expect From James Comey's Senate Hearing On Thursday

​Wednesday afternoon, former FBI director James Comey dropped his bombshell prepared statement for his Senate testimony on Thursday. The seven-page document detailed his conversations with Trump, and backed up salacious details found in various reports in the last few months. For all the highlights — such as Trump's demanding Comey's loyalty, Trump's interest in investigating the existence of an alleged fetish tape and Trump's requests that Comey tell the press that the FBI was not investigating him — head here. Here's everything else you can expect from the hearing.

Practical Matters

How To Watch

You can watch Comey's testimony live online on C-SPAN, PBS, or CNN starting at 10 a.m. EDT.

The Committee

Comey will be asked questions by the Senate intelligence committee, which is composed of 8 Republicans and 7 Democrats.

Republicans

Richard Burr, North Carolina (chair)



James Risch, Idaho

Marco Rubio, Florida

Susan Collins, Maine

Roy Blunt, Missouri

James Lankford, Oklahoma

Tom Cotton, Arkansas

John Cornyn, Texas

Democrats

Mark Warner, Virginia (vice chair)



Dianne Feinstein, California

Ron Wyden, Oregon

Martin Heinrich, New Mexico

Angus King, Maine

Joe Manchin, West Virginia

Kamala Harris, California

Unresolved Questions

What Happened During The Other Conversations?

In his statement, Comey details five conversations with Trump, while saying that nine took place. An obvious line of questioning for senators to pursue is what was said in the other four conversations.

Interesting. Comey recalls "nine one-on-one conversations" with Trump.



Only 5 are listed in his opening statement. https://t.co/6sLlQKAHGW pic.twitter.com/epMM1YD97p — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 7, 2017

What's The Scope Of The Russia Investigation?

Over the weekend, Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, told Face The Nation that he intends to ask Comey to confirm that Russia did indeed interfere with the election.

Comey dumped a whole lot of mouth-watering details about his interactions with President Trump in his opening statement, but there are still a lot of questions. Comey's statement contains no details about the actual contents of the active investigation into Russian election hacking, except to say that Trump was not an active subject of the investigation during Comey's employment and that the FBI had received and was investigating a dossier that alleged that the Russians have evidence that President Trump engaged in scandalous activities with Russian prostitutes.



Congressmen have been hungry for details about the scope of the investigation, but Comey is unlikely to give them during his testimony, as they may interfere with the FBI and special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. Politico reports that Comey insiders believe Comey is sticking to the script:

Friends of Comey say they expect the testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee to largely stick to his conversations with President Donald Trump and is unlikely to break ground on the investigation into potential collusion between Russia and any of Trump's associates... These people say Comey is trying to be careful "to just describe what happened with the president and how he felt about it," in the words of one associate.



[Politico]

Did Trump Obstruct Justice?

ABC News reported Tuesday that Comey will stop short of claiming that President Trump's actions constitute obstruction of justice, and from reading Comey's written statement, it seems like that's true. But that won't stop members of the Senate from pushing Comey for what he really thinks.

Will Trump Really Live Tweet The Hearing?

Tuesday and Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that Trump is considering responding to the testimony live on Twitter:

Trump is keen to be a participant rather than just another viewer, two senior White House officials said, including the possibility of taking to Twitter to offer acerbic commentary during the hearing... As of now, Trump's Thursday morning — when Comey is scheduled to start testifying — is open.



[Washington Post]