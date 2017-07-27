Going Nude Isn't That Weird, And Other Facts

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: A week at a nudist retreat, the slow decline of the American college and the incredible cost of fixing an old, cheap truck.

If there's one thing you should pull from Jamie Lauren Keiles's incredible account of spending a week at a nudist camp, it's that being naked is, like, the fourth tedious thing about walking around a group of nude people.



Mostly, Keiles finds, being naked makes it really hard to just have a conversation with someone. Not because the nakedness is distracting, but rather the lack of clothes removes a crutch all of us unthinkingly rely on. It sounds obvious, but our clothes say something about ourselves. They either directly influence what we talk about — oh hey that's a cool shirt — or subtly guide how we interact with people. Without clothes, the only way to express to people who you are is to, well, use your words.

On balance, clothes have done more harm than good — mostly as the tools of those who wish to enforce social norms. But there's something to be said for their ability to communicate to the world some basic facts about yourself.

[Racked]

Higher education in the US isn't doomed, but it's slowly shrinking from the behemoth it once was. The Atlantic's Derek Thompson spins three economic trends — declining birth rates, school closures and the death of the for-profit college — together to create a thread with a singular conclusion: The American college industry is going through a little adjustment period.

Which is probably for the best? I'm most definitely not an economist, nor am I suggesting that people who want to pursue higher education shouldn't. But, man, the idea that every young person needed to start their adult life five-to-six figures in the hole in order to perform some kind of skilled work seems... untenable.

[The Atlantic]

The design and language of Tinder suggest that it's a romance-focused app. But at a base level, it's a chat app. Two people agree to open a line of communication and then you start talking.

As Andrew Urodov finds out for The Outline, this basic functionality is being used for all kinds of things not related to going on awkward dates and sometimes having sex with someone who was, just hours ago, only just a mess of pixels on your phone screen. You can buy weed on Tinder, find people to model for a photoshoot, hire a barber and so on. Tinder has become, in a way, a swipeable Craigslist.

It's yet another example of the internet's amazing ability to take something that seemingly only has one use, and find a way to expand it far beyond what the creators initially have in mind. It happened with Mt Gox, and now it's happening with Tinder.

[The Outline]

In the pantheon of movie montages, there is none more satisfying than watching a group of talented mechanics turn a run-down shitbox into a finely-tuned automobile.

What those montages omit, and what Jalopnik's Andrew P Collins painstakingly details, is that this requires an uncomfortable amount of money, a metric ton of sweat and elbow grease and an insane amount of motivation and energy to work on a car in your spare time.

It's like when you go to the grocery store, convince yourself you're a person who cooks now, and then spend the rest of the week eating takeout while all that fresh produce rots in your fridge.

[Jalopnik]