​On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump tweeted about something he'd seen on Fox & Friends, as he often does. The subject of today's presidential ire: Snoop Dogg's new music video, which the Fox crew discussed this morning.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

The reason for Trump's anger? At one point, the video depicts Snoop firing a toy gun at Trump stand-in "Ronald Klump":





Here's the full video for "BADBADNOTGOOD," which doubles as a commentary on police shootings: