Everything You Need To Know About 'Obstruction Of Justice'

​Wednesday evening, The New York Times dropped a bombshell report revealing that former FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo that President Donald Trump asked him to drop the investigation against Michael Flynn. Within hours, politicians such as Maine's Independent Senator Angus King were calling the act "obstruction of justice" — an impeachable crime. But what exactly is obstruction of justice, and what would Trump actually have to have done to be found guilty? Here's what you need to know.

'Obstruction Of Justice' Is Broadly Defined

The crime of obstruction of justice has been written as a broad catchall for any act that interferes with a legal or investigative proceeding:

Sections 1503, 1505 and 1512 of Title 18 have variants of language making it a crime if someone corruptly “obstructs, influences or impedes any official proceeding.”



You Have To Be Able To Prove Intent

In obstruction of justice cases, a prosecutor has to be able to prove that the accused had the intent to obstruct. As Barak Cohen, a former federal prosecutor and current defense attorney tells The Washington Post, "intent is key".

It Seems Like Trump Intended To Interfere With The Flynn Investigation

A wealth of evidence now points to Trump's intent to interfere with the Flynn investigation. The Comey memo reportedly provides a direct quote of Trump expressing his wish for the investigation to be dropped:

I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go.







As Politico Magazine points out, Trump's own account of his meeting with Comey gives off the appearance of applying pressure on Comey to drop the Russia investigation:

According to the president’s telling, just over two weeks earlier Comey had come hat in hand to ask for a private dinner and a chance to “stay on,” to which the president replied, “I’ll consider, we’ll see what happens.” Trump also admitted that he asked Comey during that dinner whether he himself was under investigation. Following the Oval Office meeting, the president’s “hopes” were dashed. Comey reportedly asked for more resources to expand the Russia investigation...Soon thereafter the president fired Comey.







In an interview with Lester Holt, Trump tied Comey's firing to the Russia investigation, despite his team denying the connection the day before:

In fact, when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, ‘You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story. It’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won.





'But He Had Authority To Fire Comey!'

You may asking, "but doesn't Trump have the authority and grounds to fire Comey?" The answer to both is probably yes, but according to a 1998 appeals court decision, one can be found guilty of obstruction of justice even if the obstruction is committed through another legal action. Former prosecutor Samuel Buell explains to The Times:

[C]ourts have ruled that otherwise lawful acts can constitute obstruction of justice if done with corrupt intentions. Mr. Buell pointed to a 1998 case in which a federal appeals court upheld the conviction of a lawyer who had filed legal complaints and related motions against a government agent who was investigating an illegal gambling operation. The court ruled that the defendant’s “nominally litigation-related conduct” was unlawful because his real motive was “to safeguard his personal financial interest” in the corrupt enterprise.



And While You Shouldn't Count On Trump Being Indicted...

While President Trump's actions could certainly be found to legally equate to obstruction of justice, the reality is that he is very unlikely to be indicted. That would require his own Justice department full of his own appointees to pursue charges against him. The Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel has written against the viability of indicting a sitting president in the past:

Legal experts point to two opinions written by the Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) in 1973 and 2000, both concluding that indictment or criminal prosecution of a sitting President would impermissibly undermine the capacity of the executive branch to perform its constitutionally assigned functions..."Our view remains that a sitting President is constitutionally immune from indictment and criminal prosecution."



... Impeachment Is A Real Possibility

While prosecution by the justice department probably isn't in the cards, impeachment by Congress may well be. President Nixon and President Clinton were both impeached on grounds of obstruction of justice:

In 1974, Nixon faced an impeachment charge of seeking to obstruct the FBI’s investigation of the Watergate scandal involving his campaign’s effort to “bug” the offices of the Democratic National Committee. And in 1998, Clinton was impeached by the Republican-controlled House for perjury and obstruction of justice for his efforts to conceal his sexual affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

[LA Times]





In fact, the act that led to Nixon's resignation was an order for the FBI to abandon its investigation into him:

But what we do know, the “smoking gun” that eventually forced Nixon out of office, was that Nixon ordered his chief of staff to get the CIA to force the FBI to abandon its investigation into the [Watergate] break-in.



Congress Can Impose Whatever Standards They Want For Impeachment

Unlike criminal proceedings, Congress can use whatever standards they see fit for impeachment — they just need to get enough votes:

Impeachment is the equivalent of an indictment in the regular justice system. If a majority of the House approves one or more articles of impeachment, a trial is held in the Senate under the supervision of the chief justice of the Supreme Court, with senators acting as the jury. If two-thirds of the Senate votes to convict, the official is removed from office — and generally barred from ever again holding any other position, as the Constitution puts it, “of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States.”



