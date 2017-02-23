What The Hell Is Machine Learning And Why Do I Need To Know It?

​Turns out, machines can learn. And while that may mean the fall of man, it also means self-driving cars and better Netflix recommendations. Tradeoff!

Let's dig into the specifics.

What Is Machine Learning?

Machine learning is a type of artificial intelligence (AI) that gives computers the ability to learn without being explicitly programmed. The implications of that are pretty massive: it means that a developer doesn't need to know, for example, how to program a computer to drive a car. But that developer can use a series of complex algorithms to program the computer to teach itself how to drive a car. Cue dramatic 'Inception' sounds.

That's actually how the Google self-driving car project (now Waymo) learned (Yes, like how your 16-year-old sister learned) how to drive: it hopped on those nightmarishly busy city roads, and accumulated 300 years worth of human driving experience by observation. On top of one-billion miles of simulated driving.

And if you want an example that's a little more, say, applicable to you (you'll drive your own car, thanks), Netflix recommendations use a combination of statistics and machine learning to keep you hooked on TV. So you can blame machine learning the next time you binge watch 'The OA'.



The Next Computing Revolution

Remember when wide access to the internet and even dial-up AOL were considered revolutionary? Machine learning and artificial intelligence are kind of like that; momentous new modes of technology that would be really, really smart to learn now, so you can get in a little ahead of the wave.

Machine learning is essential for programmers to understand, as it helps free up time for other work priorities, and can be used for powerful applications with more computing power than ever before. It's no question that machine learning is shaping the future even big-time Google dude Eric Schmidt mentioned that it would be behind “every successful huge IPO win in five years”.



