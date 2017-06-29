Trump Has Tweeted About 'Kate's Law' 11 Times In 24 Hours. So What Is It?

​Thursday, the House is set to vote on Kate's Law, and President Trump is very excited about it. In a period of 24 hours, the @POTUS Twitter account has retweeted and tweeted seven tweets about Kate's Law, and four more have come from President Trump's personal account, @RealDonaldTrump. So what's all the hubbub about? Here's what you need to know.

The Bill Is Named After Kate Steinle, Who Was Shot By An Undocumented Immigrant

Kate Steinle was shot in San Francisco by Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez, an undocumented immigrant and seven-time felon. The shooting occurred three months after Lopez-Sanchez was released after serving a four-year prison sentence for re-entering the US (although it was the authorities decision to release him to San Francisco rather than deporting him).

Less than three months later, authorities say, Lopez-Sanchez stole a .40-caliber pistol from the unlocked car of a U.S. Bureau of Land Management ranger, and shot Steinle at Pier 14 along the Embarcadero.



[The Washington Post]

Kate's Law Would Intensify Penalties For Undocumented Immigrants Who Were Previously Convicted Of Crimes

Under Kate’s Law, an undocumented immigrant previously convicted of a crime who attempts to reenter the country could face up between 10 and 25 years in prison.



[NBC News]

The Original Kate's Law Failed To Pass In 2016 Because Of Now-Eliminated Mandatory Minimum Sentencing

In 2016, Kate's Law failed in the Senate because Democrats disagreed with mandatory minimum sentencing contained in the bill.

The entire purpose of the prior iterations of “Kate’s Law” was to create mandatory minimum sentences for crossing the border illegally after a removal. Indeed, the alternate title for the bills was the “Establishing Mandatory Minimums for Illegal Reentry Act.” This new Kate’s Law... contains no mandatory minimum sentences... The U.S. Sentencing Commission estimated that the original mandatory minimums version of Kate’s Law would increase the federal prison population by almost 60,000 in 5 yea... the House will vote on this new version... without an estimate of either its financial impact or its impact on the federal prison population.

[The CATO Institute]

Kate's Law Is Packaged With A Bill Targeting Sanctuary Cities

A fundamental aspect of the Kate's law narrative is that the shooting occurred in San Francisco, a sanctuary city that does not assist federal immigration authorities in deportation efforts. Aptly, this time around, Kate's law is packaged with another bill targeting sanctuary cities called "No Sanctuary for Criminals Act".

Despite evidence that sanctuary cities don't foster more crime, the bill intends to prohibits local governments from restricting or prohibiting the assistance of federal immigration enforcement. It would punish cities that disobey the rule by allowing sanctuary cities to be stripped of Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security funding.

Wednesday, Trump Met With Families Of Victims Of Crimes Committed By Undocumented Immigrants

Michelle Wilson-Root, the mother of a 21-year-old killed by an undocumented drunk driver, recounted parts of the meeting to USA Today.



He said these laws need to be passed and those who don’t support them and vote for them, the blood is on their hands... nothing dramatic — it’s something we all thought — we didn’t know we needed a specific law for this. We found out since we lost Sarah that that’s not the case.

[USA Today]

Democrats Are Expected To Strongly Resist The Sanctuary Cities Bill

Representative Steny Hoyer, the Democratic whip, told The Hill that Democrats in the House may have trouble resisting Kate's law:

You talk to the families who have been adversely affected by that, it is a wrenching experience... Members believe that that’s pretty serious business, [and] I agree with that.



[The Hill]





An unnamed Democratic source told The Hill that Democrats will use their energy to resist the "No Sanctuary" act.