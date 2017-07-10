Say Howdy To The Emoji Sheriff, Twitter's Most Wholesome New Meme

THIS TOWN IS BIG ENOUGH FOR ALL OF THEM

Usually when the internet/Twitter latches onto a new joke or meme, it's because it's bad. This happens all the time.



Thankfully, as of this weekend, there's a new sheriff in town: the emoji sheriff.

Select All attributes the very first (and perhaps most NSFW) incarnation of the fun little emoji/ASCII combo meme to Brandon Wardell:

⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ 🤠

💯💯💯

💯 💯 💯

👇🏽 💯💯 👇🏽

💯 💯

💯 💯

👢 👢

howdy. im the sheriff of suckin u off. im gon suck u off — BRANDON WARDELL (@BRANDONWARDELL) June 8, 2017





But as Twitter ran away with the silly concept over the weekend, things went in an unusually wholesome direction for the often cynical website. The resulting sheriffs the meme has given birth to are beautiful.

These sheriffs are simple folk with simple loves:

⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🤠

🚠🚟🚡

🚆 🚃 🚂

👇🏽 🚋🚞 👇🏽

🚝 🚄

🚈 🚅

👢 👢

howdy. i'm the sheriff of trains.

love me some gotdam trains. — •Clay• (@ClayBorrell) July 10, 2017





⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🤠

🍕🍕🍕

🎵 🎸 🎵

🤘 🍕🍕 🤘

🍕 🍕

👢 👢

howdy. I'm the sheriff of pop punk. Don't forget ur Vans & Thrasher combo — LK (@_w0rmboy) July 9, 2017





⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🤠

🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈

🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈

👇 🏳️‍🌈 👇

🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈

🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈

👢 👢



howdy. i'm the gay sheriff. we gay — mako 💜 artie (@hopekanan) July 10, 2017





⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🤠

🌝🌝🌝

🌝 🌝 🌝

👇🏽 🌝🌝 👇🏽

🌝 🌝

🌝 🌝

👢 👢

howdy. i'm the full moon sheriff. be careful out there — outlook not so good (@hipatark) July 9, 2017





⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🤠

🍏🍎🍐

🍊 🍋 🍌

👇🏽 🍉🍇 👇🏽

🍓 🍒

🍑 🍍

👢 👢

Howdy. I'm the fruit sheriff, delicious and nutritious! — Alen Blažeković (@AlenBlaekovi) July 8, 2017





Many of these pixelated gunslingers have noble, wholesome causes, like the Sheriff of Respecting Women:

⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🤠

👩🏻👩🏼👩🏽

👩🏾 👩🏿 👩🏻

👇🏽👩🏼 👩🏽 👇🏽

👩🏾 👩🏿

👩🏻 👩🏼

👢 👢



howdy. im the sheriff of respecting women.

respect women — ✨bea✨ (@moItencore) July 9, 2017





This water sheriff just wants you to stay healthy in the summer sun:

⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🤠

💧💧💧

💧 💧 💧

👇🏽💧 💧 👇🏽

💧 💧

💧 💧

👢 👢



howdy. im the sheriff of hydration.

stay hydrated. — YUNG TUNGSTEN (@galaxiaskykloz) July 8, 2017





Or these fine cowboys who are really concerned about our rootin' tootin' honey makin' partners, the bees:

⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🤠

🐝🐝🐝

🐝 🐝 🐝

👇 🐝🐝 👇

🐝 🐝

🐝 🐝

👢 👢



howdy. i'm the bee sheriff. bees are dying at an alarming rate — Maya Kosoff (@mekosoff) July 9, 2017





⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🤠

🐝🐝🐝

🐝 🐝 🐝

👇🏽 🐝🐝 👇🏽

🐝 🐝

🐝 🐝

👢 👢

howdy. i'm the sheriff of the bees.

save the fucking bees. — 🦋 (@loveinterested) July 9, 2017





⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🤠

🐝🐝🐝

🐝 🐝 🐝

👇 🐝🐝 👇

🐝 🐝

🐝 🐝

👢 👢



howdy. im the sheriff of the bees. you better fuckin stan block b. — charlie (@pocketpyo) July 8, 2017





Keep the wild west clean, y'all:

⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀🤠

🌵🎄🌲

🌳 🌴 🌱

👇🏽 🌿☘️ 👇🏽

🎋 🍃

🌹 🌷

👢 👢



howdy! im the sheriff of plants.

pls stop throwing your trash everywhere! — raury stan acct (@nellychillin) July 10, 2017





⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🤠

🍃🌸🌱

🍀 🌲 💐

👇🏽 🌿🌴 👇🏽

🌷 🌳

🌵 🌻

👢 👢

howdy. i'm the sheriff of nature.

stop polluting the fucking earth — yeehaw (@ALIENDIC) July 10, 2017





⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🤠

🔥 🌊 🔥

💀 🤒 💀

👇 🌊 🌊 👇

🌊 🌊

🌊 🌊

👢 👢



howdy. i'm the climate change sheriff. you're all going to die — Lana Del Raytheon (@LanaDelRaytheon) July 10, 2017





Some of them have attitude:

⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🤠

🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻

🖕🏻 🖕🏻 🖕🏻

👇🏽🖕🏻 🖕🏻 👇🏽

🖕🏻 🖕🏻

🖕🏻 🖕🏻

👢 👢



howdy. im the sheriff of gettin fucked. get fucked — hot wheels (@bigchief304) July 10, 2017





⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🤠

🍆🍆🍆

🍆🍆🍆🍆

👇🏻 🍆🍆 👇🏻

🍆 🍆

🍆 🍆

👢 👢



Sheriff Schmeat reporting for duty — bauhausfanaccoun (@hyped_resonance) July 10, 2017





Some of them are just trying to get by:

⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ 🌬

🔥🅱️☄️

🌩 🤠 👀

👇🏽 6️⃣9️⃣ 👇🏽

🏉 🥊

👢 👢



howdy. im the sheriff of really struggling with this meme — ice-9 🌹 (@bradisterrific) July 10, 2017





⠀ ⠀ 🤠

❓❓❓

❓ ❓ ❓

👇 ❓❓ 👇

❓❓

❓ ❓

👢 👢



howdy. I'm the sheriff of existential crises. I'm not sure why I'm here — tony (@sadvil) July 10, 2017





And a bunch of them are ~ m e t a ~ because this is the internet and post-modernism will never go out of style:

⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀🤠

🤠🤠🤠

🤠 🤠 🤠

👇🏽 🤠🤠 👇🏽

🤠 🤠

🤠 🤠

👢 👢

howdy. i'm the sheriff of sheriffs. look yall mighty upon my pasture and despair — killian (@ammodendri) July 8, 2017





⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🤠

🤠🤠🤠

🤠 🤠 🤠

👇 🤠🤠 👇

🤠 🤠

🤠 🤠

👢 👢



howdy partner. i am the sheriff sheriff. sheriff sheriff sheriff sh — Hori (@LilBHori) July 10, 2017





⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🤠

🤠 🤠 🤠

🤠 🤠 🤠

👇 🤠 🤠 👇

🤠 🤠

🤠 🤠

👢 👢



howdy. i'm the meta-sheriff. meme culture is an ouroboros — canny. hokey. smug. (@sheckyyoungman) July 10, 2017





(•_•)

<) )╯I'm

/ \



(•_•)

( (> The

/ \



(•_•)

<) )> Sheriff

/ \ — Independence Dave 3 (@DavidCovucci) July 10, 2017





🤠👇🏽👇🏽👢👢🔧

📦📦📦📦📦

📦📦📦📦📦



i'm the ikea sheriff, please take my flat pack home and assemble me at your leisure — summer of gabagool (@jimpjorps) July 9, 2017









Want to join the party? Select All made a neat little guide to make your own emoji sheriff.

Stay safe out there in the wild wild world wide web, partners.