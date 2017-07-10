Say Howdy To The Emoji Sheriff, Twitter's Most Wholesome New Meme

Usually when the internet/Twitter latches onto a new joke or meme, it's because it's bad. This happens all the time.
Thankfully, as of this weekend, there's a new sheriff in town: the emoji sheriff.
Select All attributes the very first (and perhaps most NSFW) incarnation of the fun little emoji/ASCII combo meme to Brandon Wardell:
But as Twitter ran away with the silly concept over the weekend, things went in an unusually wholesome direction for the often cynical website. The resulting sheriffs the meme has given birth to are beautiful.
These sheriffs are simple folk with simple loves:
Many of these pixelated gunslingers have noble, wholesome causes, like the Sheriff of Respecting Women:
This water sheriff just wants you to stay healthy in the summer sun:
Or these fine cowboys who are really concerned about our rootin' tootin' honey makin' partners, the bees:
Keep the wild west clean, y'all:
Some of them have attitude:
Some of them are just trying to get by:
And a bunch of them are ~ m e t a ~ because this is the internet and post-modernism will never go out of style:
Want to join the party? Select All made a neat little guide to make your own emoji sheriff.
Stay safe out there in the wild wild world wide web, partners.