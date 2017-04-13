Everything You Need To Know About The Trans Outing On Last Night's Episode Of 'Survivor'

​During the tribal council at the end of last night's episode of "Survivor: Game Changers," the all-star 34th season of the CBS reality competition show, one contestant outed a competitor as transgender using some ugly transphobic logic. Jeff Varner, a 50-year-old former news anchor, accused 29-year-old asset manager Zeke Smith of "deception on levels ... that these guys don't even understand." Varner then asked Smith, "Why haven't you told anyone you're transgender?"





Here's what you need to know about the episode, which marks the first time a reality show contestant has been unwillingly outed as trans on air, and which has unsurprisingly sparked plenty of outrage on social media.

The Show's Host And Other Contestants Condemned Varner's Actions On Air

Survivor host Jeff Probst responded swiftly as Smith's other tribe-mates came to his defense.

"We don't need to vote," Probst told Varner in a Survivor first. "Just grab your torch."

Probst then snuffed Varner's torch, eliminating him from the game.

[Time]

Varner Released An Apologetic Statement on Twitter

I offer my deepest, most heart-felt apologies to Zeke Smith, his friends and life allies, his family and to all those who my mistake hurt and offended. ... I was wrong and make no excuses for it.

[Twitter]

Smith Explained To 'People' Why He Didn't Want To Be Known As 'The First Transgender 'Survivor' Contestant'

The 29-year-old debuted on season 33 of the CBS show last fall and returned for the all-star season 34 in March.

"I'm not ashamed of being trans, but I didn’t want that to be my story," he says. "I just wanted to go out on an adventure and play a great game. I just wanted to be known for my game." ...



Though Smith was open about who he was during his Survivor audition, he just didn't want to discuss it during filming.

"When you tell people you're trans, you get two reactions: Either they look at you funny and pull back, or they go, 'Aww, that must be so hard.' I'm a goofy, fun-loving guy, so neither of those reactions work well for me," he says.

[People]



LGBTQ Advocacy Groups Worked With CBS To Make Sure Smith Would Have A Chance To Speak Out About The Outing

Nick Adams, Director of GLAAD's Transgender Media Program, said:

"Zeke Smith, and transgender people like him, are not deceiving anyone by being their authentic selves, and it is dangerous and unacceptable to out a transgender person. It is heartening, however, to see the strong support for Zeke from the other people in his tribe. Moments like this prove that when people from all walks of life get to know a transgender person, they accept us for who we are."

GLAAD's Transgender Media Program worked with Zeke Smith and CBS for several months to ensure that when the episode aired Zeke would have the opportunity to speak for himself about his experience.

[GLAAD]

But Not All Critics Were Happy With How The Show's Producer's Handled The Outing

Why not do a five-minute filmed conversation with Probst and Zeke in a comfortable setting discussing the moment from a distance, delving into the opportunities they now see for advancing the cause of understanding and how Zeke's feelings have shifted and evolved and mellowed since that night? Instead, what should be a impactful back-and-forth about the limitations and possibilities of reality TV to instigate certain conversations is going to get squished into the rowdy reunion show that tends to be exactly the wrong setting for anything of meaning. That's treating this as Survivor. This needed to be treated as bigger than Survivor.



[The Hollywood Reporter]



