Trump Says Texas Shooting 'Isn't A Gun Situation,' And Other Trump News From Today

Monday, November 6th. Day 291.

Trump Blames Texas Shooting On Mental Health, Says It's Not About Guns

At a press conference in Japan, President Trump blamed Sunday's mass shooting in Texas on mental health, explicitly saying it wasn't about guns: "We have a lot of mental health problems in our country, but this isn't a gun situation."

Trump's Commerce Secretary Has Significant Russian Investments Tied To Putin

President Trump's Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has significant investments in a shipping company that is subject to American sanctions and tied to Russian President Vladimir Putin's son-in-law, new documents reveal. The Paradise Papers show that Ross, through a series of offshore investments, still has holdings in a company called Navigator, which has ties to the Russian government. Ross appears to have misled the Senate about the holdings during his confirmation, telling them he had divested in the company, but not disclosing that he continued hold a certain number of shares.

Jared Kushner was also implicated in the leaks. The papers reveal that Kushner received hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Russian tech leader in 2014 to fund his startup, despite telling senators this year that he has never relied on Russian money to fund his businesses.

In Meeting With Tribal Leaders, Trump Suggested They Bypass Laws

In a meeting with tribal leaders in late June, President Trump reportedly told them to "just do it," when pressed about regulations preventing tribes from energy extraction on their own lands. According to the Axios report, confirmed by multiple officials, Trump said "I mean, once it's out of the ground it can't go back in there. You've just got to do it. I'm telling you, chief, you've just got to do it."

Russian Lawyer Says Trump Jr. Hinted At Law Review While Asking For Campaign Information

Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who's meeting with Donald Trump Jr. at Trump Tower made headlines earlier this year, told the Senate Judiciary Committee that the eldest Trump son suggested that a law imposing banning adoptions to the US from Russia could be reviewed. In the same meeting, Trump Jr. also asked for hard evidence that Hillary Clinton had accepted money that had bypassed tax laws.



Trump Makes Waves In Japan

President Trump is in Japan, and his presence has already made waves in the county. He focused on America's $57 billion trade deficit with the country, calling trade with the county "not fair" and "not open."

In a press conference, Trump said Japan would be reducing the deficit by purchasing US military equipment.

Trump also elicited some laughs when he dumped an entire box of fish food into a koi pond that he was visiting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. It appears, however, that Abe actually dumped his entire box before Trump did.