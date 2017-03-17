House Set To Vote On TrumpCare Next Week, And Other Trump News From Today

At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Friday, March 17th. Day 57.

Top Stories

House Vote On Obamacare Replacement Bill Set For Next Thursday

The Republican leadership is working furiously to whip votes for the bill, including making some key revisions, in hopes of passing the bill through the house next Thursday — the 7-year anniversary of the signing of the ACA into law. Even if it passes the house, the bill faces potentially fatal opposition from GOP senators.

US Reportedly Formally Apologizes To UK Over Wiretapping Allegations

In the wake of Sean Spicer's allegations at Thursday's press conference that GCHQ, the UK's spy agency, may have been wiretapping Donald Trump at President Obama's behest, both Spicer and National Security Adviser HR McMaster have reportedly apologized to Britain and assured Britain the claims will not be made again.

Tensions Grow With North Korea During Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson's Trip To Asia



Tillerson, speaking in Seoul, said that the US's "policy of strategic" patience with the North Korean regime is at an end, and then the US will consider a military option if North Korea continues to escalate its nuclear program.



Meanwhile, Tillerson will cut his trip short, citing fatigue, according to the Korea Herald. Tillerson controversially doesn't have a press pool on the trip with him, so the Korea Herald is the only source for the claim.

Other Stories

GOP Rep. Says Trump Should Apologize To Obama Over Wiretapping Allegations Politico

Poll Finds Majority Of Americans Support Path To Citizenship For Undocumented Immigrants CNN

White House Sends Out Parody Piece "Praising" Trump Budget Proposal In Press Release Twitter





