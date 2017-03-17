UPDATING THROUGHOUT THE DAY

House Set To Vote On TrumpCare Next Week, And Other Trump News From Today

At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days. 

Friday, March 17th. Day 57.

Like getting all your Trump news in one go? Sign up to receive all the day's Trump news in your inbox.

Top Stories

  • House Vote On Obamacare Replacement Bill Set For Next Thursday
    • The Republican leadership is working furiously to whip votes for the bill, including making some key revisions, in hopes of passing the bill through the house next Thursday — the 7-year anniversary of the signing of the ACA into law. Even if it passes the house, the bill faces potentially fatal opposition from GOP senators. 
  • US Reportedly Formally Apologizes To UK Over Wiretapping Allegations
    • In the wake of Sean Spicer's allegations at Thursday's press conference that GCHQ, the UK's spy agency, may have been wiretapping Donald Trump at President Obama's behest, both Spicer and National Security Adviser HR McMaster have reportedly apologized to Britain and assured Britain the claims will not be made again.
  • Tensions Grow With North Korea During Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson's Trip To Asia

Other Stories

  • GOP Rep. Says Trump Should Apologize To Obama Over Wiretapping Allegations Politico
  • Poll Finds Majority Of Americans Support Path To Citizenship For Undocumented Immigrants CNN
  • White House Sends Out Parody Piece "Praising" Trump Budget Proposal In Press Release Twitter


Here's What Happened Yesterday.

More

Need more Trump news and analysis? Check out our Trump Channel.

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.