Trump Preparing To Kill UN Funding Over Palestine, And Other Trump News From Today

Thursday, January 26th, 2017. Day 7.

+ Trump Team Preparing Orders That Would Kill UN Funding, Review Climate Deal The New York Times

+ Trump's Sister, A Judge, Advises Donald On Supreme Court Pick Politico

+ Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto Insists Mexico Isn't Paying For The Wall The Hill

-- Trump Seemingly Threatens NAFTA In Tweets Critiquing Mexico Over Wall Payment Twitter

+ Trump Has Consulted Few Federal Lawyers Or Lawmakers On His Executive Orders Politico

+ Trump Gives First Feature-Length TV Interview Digg

+ Trump Calls Chelsea Manning 'TRAITOR,' Says 'Should Never Have Been Released' Twitter

-- Tweet Echoes Language Used In Fox News Report On Manning This Morning Twitter





