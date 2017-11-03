Rogue Twitter Employee Temporarily Deletes Trump's Twitter Account, And Other Trump News From Today

Friday, November 3rd. Day 288.
Trump's Twitter Account Temporarily Deactivated By Rogue Twitter Employee
Around 7 pm on Thursday night, @realDonaldTrump disappeared from Twitter — not a suspension, but gone:
Twitter reinstated the account after just 11 minutes, and announced that the removal was the result of "human error." A short time later, Twitter revealed that an employee — as a final act on their last day on the job — had deactivated Trump's account:
Trump, somewhat surprisingly, didn't tweet about the incident until this morning:
Trump Calls For FBI Investigation Into The Democrats
With his Twitter back, Trump picked up on Donna Brazile's Politico piece from Thursday, attacking the Democratic Party and calling for an investigation:
Trump Makes Fed Chief Pick Official
President Trump officially nominated Fed Governor Jerome Powell to lead the US' central bank Thursday. Powell is known as a Republican who has the same economic agenda as the current fed chief Janet Yellen.