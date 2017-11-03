Rogue Twitter Employee Temporarily Deletes Trump's Twitter Account, And Other Trump News From Today

Friday, November 3rd. Day 288.

Trump's Twitter Account Temporarily Deactivated By Rogue Twitter Employee

Around 7 pm on Thursday night, @realDonaldTrump disappeared from Twitter — not a suspension, but gone:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/6ba4730637144e6cbfa5320dcaa3f877_7ae2e7c046de4f50b80e53d76b62ef84_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Twitter reinstated the account after just 11 minutes, and announced that the removal was the result of "human error." A short time later, Twitter revealed that an employee — as a final act on their last day on the job — had deactivated Trump's account:

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Trump, somewhat surprisingly, didn't tweet about the incident until this morning:

My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Trump Calls For FBI Investigation Into The Democrats

With his Twitter back, Trump picked up on Donna Brazile's Politico piece from Thursday, attacking the Democratic Party and calling for an investigation:

Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn't looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

...New Donna B book says she paid for and stole the Dem Primary. What about the deleted E-mails, Uranium, Podesta, the Server, plus, plus... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017





Trump Makes Fed Chief Pick Official

President Trump officially nominated Fed Governor Jerome Powell to lead the US' central bank Thursday. Powell is known as a Republican who has the same economic agenda as the current fed chief Janet Yellen.







