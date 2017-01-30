Trump Wants To Collect Visitors' Social Media And Phone Contacts, And Other Trump News From Today

Here at Digg we try to provide you with the best and the most pressing stories of the day. There is a lot (a lot) of important news coming out of the new Trump administration, so in an effort to give you all the Trump stories we can't give you on our front page we'll be assembling daily updating lists of what President Trump and his team are up to in their first 100 days. Updates will appear at the top.

Monday, January 20th, 2017. Day 11.

+ Trump Wants To Collect Tourists' Social Media Accounts And Phone Contacts CNN

+ Steve Bannon And Small Team Didn’t Tell Anyone About Immigration Ban Until Hours Before Signing The New York Times

-- Top Democrats Introduce Bill To Reverse Trump’s Immigration Ban The Hill

-- 15 Attorney Generals Push Back Again Immigration Ban Reuters

-- Republican Lawmakers Critique Execution Of Immigration Ban NBC

-- Trump Warns Republicans Not To Start 'World War III' The Hill

-- Trump Blames Airport Troubles On 'Tears' Of Senator Schumer Fox News

-- Five Federal Judges Rule Against Portions Of Trump's Immigration Ban BuzzFeed News

+ Trump Give Steve Bannon National Security Role The New York Times

+ Meeting With Trump Gives Police Unions Hope To Turn Back Obama’s Reforms Reuters



+ Trump Has Already Hit Majority Disapproval The LA Times



+ Google Initiates $4 Million Crisis Fund For ACLU And Other Organizations USA Today

-- ACLU Receives Over $24 Million In Weekend Donations Twitter

+ Trump Receives Mass Condemnation From SAG Winners NY Daily News

