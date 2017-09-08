ICE Planned Then Canceled The Largest Immigration Raid In Its History, And Other Trump News From Today

​ Friday, September 8th. Day 232.

ICE Planned, Then Canceled, Largest Immigration Raid In Its History

Thursday evening, NBC reported that ICE was planning the largest immigration raid in its history that would target 8,400 undocumented immigrants. When asked about the raids, ICE said that they had been canceled due to the hurricanes. The raids have been planned since August and were scheduled to last for five days beginning on September 17th. They were called "Operation Mega."

Trump Agrees To Work With Democrats To End Debt Ceiling

The Washington Post reports that President Trump has made an agreement to work with Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi to repeal the requirement that forces Congress to routinely vote to increase the debt ceiling. The agreement occurred during Wednesday's meeting between the three, where Trump agreed with Democrats' plan that packaged Hurricane Harvey relief with an increase to the debt ceiling.

Special Investigator Looks To White House Staff On Trump Tower Meeting Questions

CNN reports that Special investigator Robert Mueller is seeking to interview White House staff that were aboard Air Force One when President Trump crafted his response to the revelation that Donald Trump Jr. held a meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer and lobbyist during Trump's presidential campaign. Mueller reportedly is seeking to discover whether Trump left out any information he was aware of or intentionally misled the public with the letter.