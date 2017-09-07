Trump Tweets Reassurance To DREAMers At Urging Of Nancy Pelosi, And Other Trump News From Today

​Thursday, September 7th. Day 231.

Need more? Check out our live-updating Trump channel.​​

Trump Tweets Reassurance To DREAMers At Urging Of Democratic Leader

Thursday morning, President Trump tweeted a reassurance to DACA beneficiaries: that their protected status was secure for six months until DACA is officially rescinded.

For all of those (DACA) that are concerned about your status during the 6 month period, you have nothing to worry about - No action! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2017

CNN reports that Trump composed the tweet at the urging of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who asked that Trump tweet the clarification during a phone call Trump initiated Thursday morning.

Trump Jr. Told Investigators That He Met With Russians To Determine Clinton's 'Fitness' For Office

In a prepared statement delivered to the Senate Judiciary Committee in a closed-door meeting, Donald Trump Jr. said that he met with a Russian attorney and lobbyist in Trump Tower because he believed information they claimed to have could be used to determine Hillary Clinton's potential "fitness" as President. Trump Jr. also revealed that he intended to seek legal counsel after the meeting, suggesting he knew about the legal and ethical issues of accepting political information from a foreign source.

Trump Apologizes To GOP After Siding With Democrats On Debt Ceiling Increase

According to Politico, President Trump reportedly apologized to Republicans in Congress after siding with Democrats on a plan to increase the debt ceiling and extend funding for three months, along with passing Hurricane Harvey relief. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell begrudgingly said he will support the bill. Other Congressional Republicans are upset, however, saying that combining the debt ceiling increase and funding extension with Harvey relief torches two key points of leverage they could use in future negotiations with Democrats.



