Trump Administration Memo Says DACA Beneficiaries Should Prepare To Leave, And Other Trump News From Today

​Wednesday, September 6th. Day 230.

Administration Memo Urges DACA Beneficiaries To Prepare To Leave

A Trump administration memo paints a much bleaker picture for DACA beneficiaries than Trump's press team made yesterday after he announced he would rescind the protection for DREAMers. CNN reports that a memo containing talking points for supporters circulated by the administration tells DACA recipients to "use the time remaining on their work authorizations to prepare for and arrange their departure from the United States[.]" Yesterday, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders repeatedly told reporters that the administration was confident that Congress would "do their job" and pass a replacement.

Trump Jr. Speaking To Senate Panel In Closed-Door Session Today

CNN reports that Donald Trump Jr. is meeting with the Senate judiciary committee today to discuss his Trump Tower meeting with a Russian attorney and lobbyist. Trump Jr. has reportedly already provided the committee with documents, and is cooperating with their inquiry.

Political Operatives Joining Trump Golf Clubs For Access

USA Today reports that at least 50 executives whose companies have federal contracts and 21 lobbyists have joined one of Trump's golf clubs and two-thirds have played on one of the days when Trump is there. Members pay up to $100,000 for initiation, and thousands more every year for their dues. The money will eventually go to Trump when he is no longer president.

Trump To Make Attempt To Quell Debt-Ceiling Resistance

In an effort to combat growing resistance by Republicans to increase the debt-ceiling along with Harvey relief, Trump is expected to make a statement at some point on Wednesday. Along with funding for recovery after Hurricane Harvey, Trump is trying to pass a large increase to the debt ceiling. While an increase is needed to the relief, Trump is attempting to pass a larger increase than is needed, which is ruffling the feathers of conservatives who have been fighting against the increasing debt-ceiling for years.

Betsy DeVos Ends Agreement To Enforce Student Loan Fraud

Education secretary Betsy DeVos has ended the department's agreement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to patrol student loan fraud. The department claims that the Bureau violated the agreement by handling complaints themselves rather than referring them to the department of education. The bureau says they have never heard these complaints from the department of education.