More Private Flights By Trump's Cabinet Have Been Reported, And Other Trump News From Today

Friday, September 29th. Day 253.

More Private Flights Revealed In Trump's Cabinet

More private flights taken by Trump cabinet members have been revealed.

Politico reports that HHS Secretary Tom Price has chartered international military flights to Africa, Europe and Asia since May that cost taxpayers over $500,000. That brings his travel expense to over $1 million since his appointment. Yesterday, Price said he would pay for only a portion of his flights (reportedly $52,000).

In addition to Price's growing flights scandal, BuzzFeed reports that Price requested the reopening of a costly executive dining room in his first two months.

The Washington Post reports that over the summer Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke chartered four private flights from Las Vegas to his home in Montana aboard jets belonging to oil executives, costing taxpayers over $12,000. Additionally, Zinke and his team flew private while traveling among the Virgin Islands, where Zinke and his team snorkeled and watched a military parade.

State Department Pulling Diplomats Out Of Cuba

CBS and The New York Times report that the State Department is pulling over 60 diplomats out of Cuba's recently established embassy after a series of mysterious acoustic attacks have left 21 injured. Meetings between Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Cuba's foreign minister left Tillerson unconvinced that US citizens would be safe there. Injured diplomats were targeted at their homes, and showed symptoms of traumatic brain injury including hearing loss, loss of balance and brain swelling.

White House Counsel Opens Probe Of Private Emails

White House lawyers have opened a probe into private email accounts that have been used by multiple top Trump advisers such as Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, according to Politico. Counsel is reviewing emails going to and from the accounts to determine whether or not they are relevant to far-reaching Russia investigations.