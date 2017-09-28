EPA Says Chief Entitled To First Class Flights Because Of 'Security,' And Other Trump News From Today

Thursday, September 28th. Day 252.



EPA Says EPA Chief Entitled To Business Class For 'Security Concerns'

The Washington Post reports that the Environmental Protection Agency argued that chief Scott Pruitt is entitled to travel business or first class using taxpayer dollars because of "security concerns." The position was revealed in documents obtained from the congressional oversight committee that also revealed that Pruitt took at least four private or military flights since February that cost taxpayers $58,000. The report comes on the heels of a series of revelations of Trump cabinet members using private jets in excess.

Trump Suspends Jones Act For Puerto Rico Relief

After outcry from multiple lawmakers, President Trump has suspended the Jones Act, which stipulates that only American ships can bring supplies to Puerto Rico. Yesterday, Trump said he was unsure of the decision because shipping companies had expressed concern about international competition.

Trump To Sign Order Allowing Purchase Of Health Insurance Across State Lines

President Trump says he'll sign an executive order allowing the purchase of health insurance across state lines: "I'll probably be signing a very major executive order where people can go out across state lines, do lots of things and buy their own health care." Health insurance experts tell Politico, however, that insurance companies already have that ability as long as they comply with consumer protection regulations, and that groups will most likely challenge laws trying to limit protections.

Trump Shows Two Sides On Tax Plan

Yesterday, Republicans revealed the tax framework that had been cooked up in a collaboration between the White House and lawmakers, and Trump appeared to be fully behind it — publicly twisting the arm of Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly of Indiana in a rally in his home state. Privately, however, Trump is questioning the plan, according to Axios. Trump is reportedly concerned that the corporate tax rate wasn't lowered enough, and that increasing the bottom tax bracket from 10% to 12% is bad optics. publicly