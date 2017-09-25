Trump Goes On New NFL Tirade: 'Has Nothing To Do With Race,' And Other Trump News From Today

​ Monday, September 25th. Day 249.

Trump Goes On New NFL Tirade

President Trump spent a large portion of the weekend feuding with the NFL and some of its players over their protests of White House visits and the national anthem. On Monday morning, Trump dug in deeper, firing off another set of tweets aimed at the football league.

Trump's first tweet supported news that several NASCAR team owners vowed to fire any driver who protested the national anthem (a suggestion that came from Trump over the weekend):

So proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans. They won't put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag - they said it loud and clear! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

Over the weekend, many players knelt in response to Trump's criticisms. Reportedly, some fans reacted with boos and signs, which Trump supported Monday morning in a second tweet.

Many people booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total). These are fans who demand respect for our Flag! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

In another tweet, Trump reiterated his claim that his vendetta against the NFL and its kneeling players "isn't about race," despite the players' protests being explicitly motivated by race.

The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

Trump Signs New Travel Ban

President Trump has signed a new version of his travel ban that indefinitely bans travel from seven countries (most of which were included in the previous version of the ban and are majority Muslim). The administration claims that the countries were identified after it issued new minimum security requirements to be imposed by other countries. The banned countries supposedly failed to adequately respond to the new requirements.

Kushner Used Private Email To Conduct White House Business

After the Trump campaign railed against Hillary Clinton for keeping a private email server as Secretary Of State, Politico reports that Jared Kushner has used private email to conduct White House business. Politico did not identify and sensitive information sent via personal email, but noted that Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus also corresponded with Kushner using personal email.







