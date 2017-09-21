UPDATING THROUGHOUT THE DAY

New Trump Hotel Steakhouse Being Sued For Discrimination, And Other Trump News From Today

Thursday, September 21st. Day 245.

Black Employees Suing Trump Hotel Restaurant For Discrimination  

The Trump Organization is being hit with a new lawsuit this week, after three former employees allege that they were discriminated against while working at BLT Prime, the steakhouse in The Trump Organization's new DC hotel. The employees allege that the black employees were given reduced day hours, and that coveted night shifts were given to white and Latino employees. 

Trump Fills USDA With Campaign Workers, Not Agriculture Experts

Politico reports that after reviewing dozens of resumes obtained by FOIA, they've found numerous hires at the USDA who lack any agricultural experience and sometimes the necessary education for the job. The review found that 10 confidential assistants did not have masters degrees, but were being paid at that level. It also found other mismatched credentials, like a truck driver who doesn't have a college degree being hired to develop foreign agricultural markets.

Paul Manafort Used Campaign Email To Collect Debts From Ukrainian Politicians 

Former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort, who is now the center of the Russia investigation, used his campaign email address to collect debts from Ukrainian politicians, according to Politico. The revelation comes after a report said that Manafort had offered a Russian aluminum baron who owed him money private briefings. Before working on the Trump campaign Manafort ran an international political consulting business.

