Six Trump Advisers Used Private Email, And Other Trump News From Today

​Tuesday, September 26th. Day 250.

At Least Six Trump Advisers Used Private Email For White House Business

The New York Times reports that at least six of President Trump's closest advisers have used private email for White House business, revealing a deep hypocrisy after Trump lobbed criticism at Hillary Clinton for doing the same thing during the presidential campaign season. In addition to Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon (who's email used was reported on Monday), The Times reports that Gary Cohn and Stephen Miller have also used private email.

Politico reports that Kusher's email use is part of the larger investigation into the Trump campaign's connection to Russian election interference. 

DHS And USCIS To Begin Collecting Social Media Information On All Immigrants 

BuzzFeed News reports that the Department of Homeland Security and USCIS will begin collecting social media information on all immigrants, including naturalized citizens. The new rule will take effect on October 18th. Interest in the practice stemmed from the 2015 San Bernardino shooting, but in documents provided to the Trump transition team, USCIS reported that social media information had been of very limited use. 

Trump To Visit Puerto Rico Next Tuesday

President Trump will visit storm-ravaged US territory Puerto Rico next Tuesday as Puerto Rican officials plead for aid. The territory was slammed by Hurricane Maria last week, and is suffering debilitating utility outages in addition to dealing with destroyed buildings. 

Benjamin Goggin is the News Editor at Digg. 

