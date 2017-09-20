UPDATING THROUGHOUT THE DAY

Trump Using Campaign Funds And RNC Money To Pay Legal Fees, And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday, September 20th. Day 244.

Trump Using Campaign Funds And RNC Money To Pay For Legal Bills

Yesterday, Reuters reported that President Trump has been using funds donated for his his re-election campaign to pay his legal fees for the growing Russia investigation. Campaign filings show that the Trump campaign has paid law firm Jones Day $4 million for typical campaign work, but also for responding to Russia-related inquiries.

CNN later reported that the Republican National Committee had paid Trump attorneys $230,000 to cover Russia-related legal fees. The RNC confirmed this. CNN also reported the the RNC has given $200,000 for Donald Trump Jr.'s defense.

Trump Approval Ratings Increase Consistently For Three Weeks In First For His Presidency 

President Trump's approval ratings have increased from 35% to 38% in the last three weeks. That may sound unremarkable, but this is the first time in his presidency that Trump's rating have consistently increased over a three week period. The Washington Post's Philip Bump speculates that the increase can be derived from two things: the departure of Steve Bannon and the hurricanes. 

Health And Human Services Secretary Caught Using Taxpayer Money On Private Flights

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price has gone on a series of five flights on private jets in the last week costing upwards of $60,000 under the guise that commercial flights weren't available. Politico was able to find commercial travel to substitute for every one.


Benjamin Goggin is the News Editor at Digg. 

