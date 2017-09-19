Trump Weighs Shooting Down Future North Korean Missiles, And Other Trump News From Today

Tuesday, September 19th. Day 243.

Trump Administration May Shoot Down Forthcoming North Korean Missiles

Recently, North Korea has strategically launched multiple missiles aimed at places where there is little likelihood of casualties in an effort to create the sense of threat. No country has intercepted these missiles as of yet. Now, according to CNN, the US may start shooting down North Korea's missiles, even if they're not a direct threat to the US or its allies. The move would be an escalation of a conflict that has primarily relied on words.

Special Investigator Uses Tough Tactics On Trump Associates

The New York Times reports that when federal agents raided former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort's home, they used tough tactics like picking his lock, taking binders full of documents and photographing his suits. Following the search, Special Investigator Robert Mueller's prosecutors made explicit that they plan to indict Mr. Manafort.

More explosively, CNN reports that Manafort was wiretapped until early this year, after top Justice Department and FBI officials asked a FISA court to grant a warrant as part of their investigation into the Trump campaign's connections to Russia. Sources tell CNN that surveillance included conversations with President Trump. Sources also say there is inconclusive evidence that suggests that Manafort advocated Russian help with the campaign.

Trump Gives First Speech At UN General Assembly

Speaking to heads of state from around the world, President Trump gave a *mostly* boilerplate speech at the UN General Assembly, speaking about peace, democracy and sovereignty. The most remarkable moments of the speech were when Trump spoke about North Korea and Iran. Trump once again called Kim Jong-un "rocket man," saying that the US will "totally destroy North Korea" if it continues to threaten the US and its allies. Trump called the Iran deal, which he has continued to sign off on, "one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the US has ever entered into."

Trump Wants To Increase Drone Strikes

NBC reports that during a visit to CIA headquarters, President Trump personally told CIA Director Mike Pompeo that he'd like the CIA to more aggressively use drone strikes. The order came after touring headquarters and seeing the secret floor where agents direct the strikes. Since, the White House has given the CIA more autonomy on strikes in Yemen and Syria, and now it is considering further action to loosen control of CIA strikes in other countries.

Eric Trump Holds Another Fundraiser On Trump Golf Club

Eric Trump has held another sketchy foundation fundraiser on his family's golf course. The event itself is not illegal, but Trump is now under investigation for his previous claims that his foundation is able to use the golf courses free of charge (which is not legal).