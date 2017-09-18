Interior Secretary Wants Trump To Allow Coal Mining On National Monuments, And Other Trump News From Today

Monday, September 18th. Day 242.

Interior Secretary Recommends Modifying 10 National Monuments

The Washington Post reports that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has recommended shrinking four western national monuments and modifying 10. Zinke also recommends that various forms of resource retrieval like logging and coal mining that are banned in the National Monuments now be allowed.

Trump's Lawyers Battle Over How To Handle Russia Investigation

An internal disagreement between President Trump's attorneys is tearing Trump's legal team apart, according to The New York Times. Attorney Ty Cobb apparently believes that the White House should be completely forthcoming and cooperative with the federal investigation into Russian election interference, believing that evidence will show Trump did nothing wrong. Donald F. McGahn II believes Cobb is being too liberal with Trump materials.

More Miss Universe Connections Focus Russia Investigation

The Guardian reports new details of connections between President Trump's business partners in Russia, that worked to put on the Miss Universe pageant in Moscow, and the Russian government. The Guardian has established that Ikray "Ike" Kaveladze, associate to Aras Agalarov (the primary partner in Moscow's Miss Universe deal), maintained multiple close friendships with former high-level officials of Russia's central bank. The connections have raised red flags for federal investigators, who are now focusing on Trump's Miss Universe deal and its partners as a potential means for The Russian government to pass information to the Trump campaign.

Trump Expected To Condemn North Korea And Iran In UN Speech

President Trump will speak at the UN General Assembly tomorrow, where he is expected to condemn North Korea and Iran. The conference comes amid rising tensions with North Korea. Saturday, Trump referred to Kim Jong-Un as "rocket man" in a tweet. Sunday, UN ambassador Nikki Haley said that North Korea would be "destroyed" if it continues to issue threats against the US and its allies.

Third DACA Lawsuit Filed Against Trump

Reuters reports that six DREAMers have sued President Trump for his decision to end DACA, the program that allowed undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children to stay in the US and work. The suit, along with two others already filed by state attorneys general, argue that President Trump did not follow appropriate procedure in ending the program, and that making enforcement promises only to rescind them violates due process.