Trump Uses Suspected British Terror Attack To Promote Travel Ban, And Other Trump News From Today

​ ​Friday, September 15th. Day 239.

Trump Tweets About Travel Ban After Terrorist Attack, Gets Flak From British Leaders

This morning, President Trump used a British train explosion, which is now being considered a terrorist attack, to promote a travel ban in the US. Trump also tweeted unreported details about the attack — that the suspects were already under investigation by Scotland Yard.





The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

According to CNN, UK Prime Minister Theresa May called the tweets unhelpful, saying, "I never think it's helpful for anyone to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation."

A spokesperson for the British police said Trump's tweets were "pure speculation given we don't know who is involved. Any speculation is unhelpful."

Trump Weighs In On Jemele Hill Controversy

President Trump called for an apology from ESPN today after SportsCenter host Jemele Hill called Trump a white supremacist on Twitter.

ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

ESPN distanced itself from the statements and called them inappropriate, but publicly accepted an apology from Hill earlier in the week for potentially implicating the network in her politics.

Trump Wants To Call Bipartisan Health Care Fix 'Repeal And Replace'

Politico reports that earlier this week President Trump met with a group of moderate Democrats and Republicans who were pitching him on a bipartisan fix for Obamacare, and he asked if he could call it "repeal and replace." The light-hearted work with Democrats is only one instance of a recent pattern. According to Politico, Trump explicitly told lawmakers on Wednesday that he wants to try working with Democrats on tax reform, combining tax cuts with an infrastructure package — an idea that Republicans in Congress have rejected. Wednesday evening, Trump struck a deal with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi to attempt to revive DACA through Congress.

