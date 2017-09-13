Flynn Promoted 'Nuclear Marshall Plan' After Being Paid By Foreign Backers, And Other Trump News From Today

​ Wednesday, September 13th. Day 237.

Evidence Builds Against Michael Flynn

CNN reports that House Democrats from the House Oversight Committee have sent special investigator Robert Mueller what they say is evidence of an undisclosed trip that Michael Flynn took to broker a deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia. The lawmakers say that the alleged omission from Flynn's security clearance application in 2016 violates the law.

According to CNN, Flynn has continued to deny requests from both the House and Senate intelligence committees to testify.

Politico adds to claims mounting against Flynn, reporting that Flynn was paid $25,000 by the backers of a middle east nuclear power "Marshall Plan," before he advocated for the plan during the transition.

Trump Weighs Drastic Cuts To Refugee Admission

President Trump is weighing capping refugee admissions even further for the upcoming year after initially cutting it in half. Trump initially cut admissions to 50,000 from 110,000. Stephen Miller has suggested a 15,000 person cap, and now the Department of Homeland Security has recommended a 40,000 person cap.

Congress Sends Trump Bill Forcing Condemnation Of White Supremacists In Charlottesville

Tuesday evening, The House passed a bill explicitly condemning white supremacists and the killing in Charlottesville. The Senate passed a version of the bill earlier, which means it will now land on Donald Trump's desk. Trump repeatedly expressed that there was violence on "many sides," and called some of the alt-right protesters "very fine people."

Michael Flynn's Son Target Of Federal Investigation

NBC reports that fired NSC chief Michael Flynn's son, Michael G. Flynn, is now under investigation as part of the federal investigation into Russia's involvement in the 2016 US presidential election. Flynn worked closely with his father at Flynn Intel Group and has accompanied him on trips to Russia.

Trump Gave Katy Tur A Non-Consensual Kiss Before Appearance

NBC reporter Katy Tur released her book this week, and in it, she writes that during the campaign, Trump gave her a non-consensual kiss. Tur describes Trump grabbing her by the shoulders and kissing her on the cheek before going on air to brag about it.