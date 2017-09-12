Russia Used Facebook Events To Organize Anti-Muslim Rallies During Election, And Other Trump News From Today

​Tuesday, September 12th. Day 236.

Russia Used Facebook Events To Organize Anti-Immigrant Rallies In US

The Daily Beast reports that Russian operatives used Facebook events to organize anti-immigrant rallies in Idaho during the presidential election. Facebook has reportedly confirmed that the activities did take place, and were connected to last week's report that Facebook has found multiple fake accounts connected to Russian hackers. Facebook says that the events were promoted using Facebook's paid advertising system, and were explicitly promoting the idea that Muslim immigrants were taking over Twin Falls, Idaho.

In an interview released Tuesday, Hillary Clinton told Pod Save America that she believed the Trump campaign or an associate had a hand in Russian targeting on Facebook.

Kremlin Proposed Diplomatic Normalization To Trump Administration

BuzzFeed reports that a secret document reveals a proposal presented to the Trump Administration by the Kremlin in March that would normalize diplomatic relationships between the states. The document sketches out a series of meetings between top officials that would promote cooperation between the militaries, intelligence agencies, and diplomatic missions of each state. The White House and State Department did not deny the existence of the proposal, and a staffer described Russia's expectations as "unrealistic" when they were approached. It is clear that the Trump administration did not accept the proposal in-full — having recently ejected Russian diplomats from the US — but any partial agreement has not been confirmed.

Why Trump's Picture Is Missing From Federal Buildings

Since the Civil War, every president has sat for a portrait photograph to be taken by The Government Publishing Office. Traditionally, these portraits have been hung in the lobby of every federal building. Trump may be set to break that tradition, however. The Washington Post reports that federal buildings have not yet hung his portrait because he hasn't sat for his photograph yet — an odd oversight for a President who built his campaign off of name and face recognition.