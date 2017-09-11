Pope Criticizes Trump For DACA Decision, And Other Trump News From Today

​Monday, September 11th. Day 235.

Pope Criticizes Trump For DACA Decision

In a press conference aboard his plane on Monday, Pope Francis criticized President Trump when asked about his decision to end DACA, according to CNN. "[Trump] presents himself as pro-life and if he is a good pro-lifer, he understands that family is the cradle of life and its unity must be protected," Francis said. The pope and Trump previously clashed last year, when the pope said building a wall was "not Christian."

Trump Hires Company Owned By China After Pledge To Avoid Transactions With Foreign Entities

McClatchy reports that despite Trump's pledge that his companies would not engage with foreign entities, Trump's golf course in Dubai has just given a $32 million contract to the Chinese state-owned construction company China State Construction Engineering Corporation. The company was awarded the contract by the Trump Organization's partner in the golf course, DAMAC Properties.

Trump Marks 9/11 Anniversary With Speech And Moment Of Silence

President Trump marked the anniversary of 9/11 with a speech and moment of silence today, according to Politico. Trump took a tough tone with terrorist enemies of the US, saying: "The terrorists who attacked us thought they could incite fear and weaken our spirit. But America cannot be intimidated and those who try will soon join the long list of vanquished enemies who dared to test our mettle."