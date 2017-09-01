Trump Appointee Resigns After Getting Caught Insulting Obama's Mom, And Other Trump News From Today

Friday, September 1st. Day 225.

Top Stories​​​​ ​

Trump Appointee Resigns After CNN Connects Him To Inflammatory Online Comments

CNN reports that William C. Bradford, former appointee to head of the Energy Department's Office of Indian Energy, has resigned from his post after CNN's KFILE connected him to comments made online calling President Obama's mother a "whore." Previously, Bradford insisted the comments were the result of a cyberattack against him. In June, The Washington Post found tweets by Bradford calling President Obama a "Kenyan." In 2015, Bradford resigned from a professorship at West Point after publishing a paper arguing that the US should target Islamic holy sites.

Special Investigator Mueller Works With IRS In Trump Investigation

The Daily Beast reports that special investigator Robert Mueller is working with the IRS' highly specialized criminal investigations unit to look into the financials of Trump campaign employees. The unit obviously has access to Trump's long-sought tax returns. The IRS also has access to forms where employees could disclose foreign money (or neglect to disclose it). Failure to disclose such funds could be a felony, and it's suspected that Paul Manafort among others may be hiding foreign funds.

Trump To Package Debt Ceiling Increase With Disaster Funding

Bloomberg reports that President Trump is planning to package an ask for $5.5 billion in FEMA funding for Harvey relief with a plan to raise the debt ceiling — a measure that would prevent an unprecedented default. The move would facilitate Harvey relief while also decoupling the necessary debt-ceiling increase from the upcoming fight over funding the border wall, which is sure to be contentious.

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Sidelines Harriet Tubman For $20 Bill

Last year, a movement grew around the idea of replacing slaveholder Andrew Jackson with Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, eventually resulting in an endorsement by the Obama administration. When asked about the progress with the change, Trump's Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told CNBC "People have been on the bills for a long period of time. And this is something we will consider. Right now, we've got a lot more important issues to focus on." Previously, Trump called the idea "political correctness."