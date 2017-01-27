Trump Copied His Day One Moves From The Mitt Romney Playbook, And Other Trump News From Today

Here at Digg we try to provide you with the best and the most pressing stories of the day. There is a lot (a lot) of important news coming out of the new Trump administration, so in an effort to give you all the Trump stories we can't give you on our front page we'll be assembling daily updating lists of what President Trump and his team are up to in their first 100 days. Updates will appear at the top.

Friday, January 27th, 2017. Day 8.

+ Trump To Ask Pentagon To Increase Force Against ISIS The New York Times

+ Trump's First Moves Were Copied From Mitt Romney's Playbook BuzzFeed News

+ Trump Asked The Park Service Leader To Find Alternative Pictures Of The Inauguration Crowd To Prove His Claims The Washington Post

+ Trump To Meet With Conservative British PM Theresa May ABC

-- Trump Team Bumbles Spelling Of 'Theresa May' In Press Materials Bloomberg

+ Trump Stops All Obamacare Ads, Even Ones That Were Already Paid For Politico

+ Miami-Dade Mayor Tells Jails To Comply With Immigration Requests In Wake Of Trump's 'Sanctuary' Order Miami Herald

+ Steve Bannon Reported To Have Orchestrated Inauguration Speech, Initial Orders, And Other Transition Keys Axios

+ Trump Sits For Hour-Long Interview With Sean Hannity Digg

+ Trump To Speak With Putin By Phone Today Twitter

