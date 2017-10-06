Trump Rolls Back Birth Control Mandate For Insurers, And Other Trump News From Today

Friday, October 6th. Day 260.

Trump Rolls Back Birth Control Mandate For Insurers

On Friday, President Trump rolled back a rule that says insurance companies must provide coverage for birth control in their plans, according to The The Washington Post. The new rules come in the form of exemptions from the contraceptive mandate based on moral or religious beliefs. The mandate has been a source of much controversy after businesses and religious groups have fought against having to provide contraceptive coverage for their employees.

According to The Washington Post, Trump is also considering stopping payments to insurance companies in November that subsidize coverage for low-income individuals.

Trump Nominates Coal Lobbyist For Number Two Spot At EPA

Thursday, President Trump nominated coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler to serve as deputy administrator at the EPA. Wheeler has worked in the energy practice at law firm Faegre Baker Daniels since 2009, and his clients have included nation's largest coal company. Previous to that, Wheeler worked for Senator James M. Inhofe, who is known for criticizing the "hysteria of global warming."

Trump May Replace Rex Tillerson With CIA Chief Mike Pompeo

President Trump is reportedly furious at Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson following a report earlier in the week that Tillerson disparaged Trump to other staff while being on the verge of quitting. NBC reports that Chief Of Staff John Kelly summoned Tillerson to the White House Wednesday to strategize a path forward after Trump vented to him for hours. Trump became angrier after Tillerson failed to initially deny that he called Trump a "moron."

Axios reports that Trump staffers are considering CIA chief Mike Pompeo as Tillerson's potential replacement.