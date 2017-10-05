Trump Pushes For Probe Into 'Fake News Networks,' And Other Trump News From Today

Thursday, October 5th. Day 259.

Need more? Check out our live-updating Trump channel. ​

Trump Pushes Probe Into 'Fake News Networks'

President Trump lashed out at the media and the Senate intelligence committee after it affirmed that Russia had in-fact interfered with the 2016 US election and refused to rule out collusion in a press conference yesterday. This morning, Trump tweeted that the Senate should investigate "fake news networks":

Why Isn't the Senate Intel Committee looking into the Fake News Networks in OUR country to see why so much of our news is just made up-FAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2017

White House Walks Back Trump's Claims About Puerto Rican Debt

After President Trump indicated that Puerto Rican debt would be eliminated in a Fox News interview, Puerto Rican bonds plummeted Wednesday. The White House is now walking Trump's statement back to help the bond market, with OMB Director Mick Mulvaney saying "I wouldn’t take it word for word with that... We are not going to deal right now with those fundamental difficulties that Puerto Rico had before the storm.”

After Tillerson Refutes Reports That He Wants To Resign, Trump Indicates Support

Yesterday, NBC reported that Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson was on the verge of resignation weeks ago, and called President Trump a "moron" in front of other high-level staff. Tillerson held a press conference to deny the resignation report — his spokeswoman would later deny the report that he called Trump a "moron." Today, Tillerson's efforts to deny the report seem to be working, with President Trump denying the report as well over Twitter, a good sign for Trump who has attacked cabinet member over Twitter before.

Rex Tillerson never threatened to resign. This is Fake News put out by @NBCNews. Low news and reporting standards. No verification from me. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2017

Judge Accepts Joe Arpaio's Pardon

A federal judge has accepted President Trump's pardon of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who continued immigration patrols that used racial profiling despite a court order against them. Trump pardoned Arpaio before his sentencing.



