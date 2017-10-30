Trump's Ex-Campaign Chief Charged With 14 Counts In First Russia-Probe Filing, And Other Trump News From Today

Monday, October 30th. Day 284.

Paul Manafort To Turn Himself In After First Russia-Investigation Charges Filed Against Him

The New York Times reports that President Trump's former campaign chief Paul Manafort and his former business associate Rick Gates have been told to surrender themselves after they have become to first people to be officially charged in the investigation into Russia's involvement in the 2016 election. The total extent of charges is not immediately clear, but The Wall Street Journal reports that Manafort's will include charges of tax fraud. Last week, BuzzFeed news reported that Manafort was being investigated for large wire transfers to and from offshore accounts.

CNN reports that Manafort has already turned himself in and that Gates has yet to do so.

On Sunday, Trump slammed the investigation as a "witch hunt."

UPDATE: The full indictment from the Justice Department alleges 14 counts against Manafort and Gates of fraud, conspiracy (including "conspiracy against the United States") and false statements.

Kushner Takes Unannounced Trip To Saudi Arabia

In an unannounced trip, senior Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner traveled to Saudi Arabia for the third time this year last week. The White House says Kushner is attempting to attract Middle Eastern allies to attempt to broker peace in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Maryland Investigating Kushner Properties

CNN Money reports that Maryland is opening an investigation into apartments owned by Kushner Companies, a company once led by President Trump's Senior Adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner. In May, The New York Times and ProPublica reported on aggressive debt collection associated with the property, pest infestation and poor conditions.