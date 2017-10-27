Republicans Ready To Wind Down Russia Investigation Without Evidence Of Trump Collusion, And Other Trump News From Today

Friday, October 27th. Day 281.

Republicans Show Signal End To Russia Probe With No Evidence Of Trump Collusion

Politico reports that the Republicans leading the congressional investigations into Russia's interference in the 2016 US election are ready to close the investigation with no clear signs of collusion between team Trump and Russia. Despite having many interviews left to conduct, congressmen say they aim to finish by February. Democrats are now faced with the choice of either supporting the conclusion that Trump did not collude, or continuing the investigation and sacrificing their united front in the matter.

Trump Allows Release Of Most JFK Files

President Trump allowed the release of the majority of files on JFK's assassination that have been kept secret, except for a small set whose redactions are being reviewed. Trump says those that are being withheld now will be released in the coming weeks after their redactions, suggested by various agencies, are approved.

Secretary Of Defense Stresses Diplomacy At Visit To DMZ

Visiting North Korea's border, Secretary of Defense James Mattis stressed diplomacy, saying "we're doing everything we can to solve this diplomatically." The comments came the same day that the US imposed new sanctions on North Korean organizations and diplomats. Yesterday, it was reported that talks with North Korea have come to a standstill in Washington.

Conway Confirms That Trump Made Moves To Lift Gag Order On FBI Informant

Kellyanne Conway confirmed to CNN that President Trump asked the Justice Department to facilitate the lifting of a gag order on an FBI informant who was close to the uranium industry during President Obama's presidency. The Hill previously reported that Russia gained influence and control in the industry under Obama and Hillary Clinton's watch. The move to un-gag the informant is unusual, and a potential violation of Justice Department rules that limit the White House's involvement in criminal matters.