Trump-Connected Company Reached Out To WikiLeaks To Help With Hacked Emails, And Other Trump News From Today

​ Thursday, October 26th. Day 280.

Trump-Connected Company Reached Out To WikiLeaks To Help With Hacked Emails

The Daily Beast reports that Cambridge Analytica, the company that performed data analytics for the Trump campaign, reached out to WikiLeaks offering help after the organization announced it would be releasing stolen emails from Clinton's campaign chief John Podesta. Julian Assange insists that he rejected to offer. The Mercer family, who were major Trump donors, are investors in Cambridge Analytica.

Trump To Declare Opioid Crisis A Health Emergency

On Thursday, President Trump will declare the opioid crisis a public health emergency — a move he previewed last week during a surprise press conference. The classification is a step down from declaring a Stafford Act national emergency, which is usually saved for terrorist attacks or natural disasters and frees up federal funding for the event at hand.

According to Vox, the declaration will allow funding for HIV causes to be put towards opioid fixes, establish a series of grants for victims of opioid addiction, allow patients to access addiction treatment by telephone, and open the use of a public health emergency fund (that hasn't been funded by Congress for several years).

House Passes Senate Version Of Budget, Opening Door To Trump's Tax Plan

The House of Representatives passed a Senate version of the budget on Thursday by a narrow 216 to 212 vote. The House originally had their own version of a budget that would have compensated for the intended tax cuts by cutting billions in funding, but as the new tax plan came to light, pressure was applied from the Senate and The White House to pass a budget that would continue to fund Trump's government plans so that the Congress could move to working on the tax plan. A band of Republicans vowed to vote no on the bill because Trump's tax plan promises to cut tax deductions for high-tax states.