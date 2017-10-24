Puerto Rico Makes Sketchy Deal With Trump-Connected  Company To Fix Its Power Grid, And Other Trump News From Today

Tuesday, October 24th. Day 278.

Puerto Rico Hired Small Montana Company Connected To Trump To Fix Its Power Grid

The Washington Post reports that Puerto Rico's power authority has hired a small Montana company, Whitefish Energy, to fix its largely unfunctional power grid. The move to hire a for-profit company in Montana with two employees before the hurricane struck instead of activating "mutual aid" contracts on the island left many confused.

Whitefish's chief executive Andy Techmanski is connected to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, with Zinke claiming they know each other because they are from the same town of Whitefish and Zinke's child worked a low-level job for Techmanski, but that Zinke played no role in Whitefish's new contract.

A Daily Beast Investigation found that Joe Colonnetta, a founder of the largest funder of Whitefish, and his wife donated over $20,000 to Trump's campaign and PACs and over $60,000 to the RNC in 2016.

White House To Re-Open Borders For Refugees But With New Rules

The Wall Street Journal reports that the White House will re-authorize refugee admission to the US from all countries, but with new rules. The US will now collect more family and employment data, and conduct social media vetting, cross-checking online posts and data with stories provided by prospective refugees.

Trump's Lawyer Appears Before House Intel Panel

NBC reports that President Trump's attorney Michael Cohen will appear before the House Intelligence Committee today to answer questions related to Russia's involvement in the 2016 election. Cohen is set to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee tomorrow. Both meetings are expected to be private.