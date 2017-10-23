Trump Pledges To Cover Staff's Legal Costs As Russia Investigation Expands, And Other Trump News From Today

Monday, October 23rd. Day 277.

Need more? Check out our live-updating Trump channel.​

Trump Pledges To Cover Legal Costs In Russia Investigation For White House Staff

As special investigator Mueller widens the scope of the investigation into Russia's election interference, President Trump has pledged to spend at least $430,000 to help cover legal fees for White House staff that become involved in the investigation.

Trump Urges House Republicans To Accept Senate Budget Bill

On a phone call Sunday, President Trump urged House Republicans to accept the Senate-passed budget bill, which differs from the House version in that it does not mandate billions in spending cuts. If the House fails to pass the Senate version, it could force the bill into negotiations that could take weeks, stalling Trump's tax plan in Congress.

EPA Cancels Speaking Engagement On Climate Change

The EPA has withdrawn a speech that was to be presented by three scientists that were scheduled to discuss climate change on Monday at the State of the Narragansett Bay and Watershed conference, according to The New York Times. The scientists have recently published a report on the Narragansett Bay that focused on climate change. The Narragansett Bay Estuary Program is funded by the federal government.

Undocumented Teen Asks For Full Appeals Court Review As Trump Administration Fights Against Her Abortion

After the Trump Administration refused to transport an undocumented teen currently in a federally funded shelter to receive an abortion, a full federal appeals court will review her case. A DC panel ruled that federal authorities had until the end of the month to try to transfer her to a sponsor, but the girl's attorneys argue that her time to receive an abortion is becoming increasingly limited, as she is currently 15 weeks pregnant.