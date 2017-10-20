Trump's Chief Of Staff Slams Congresswoman, But Gets Facts Wrong, And Other Trump News From Today

​ Friday, October 20th. Day 274.

Chief Of Staff John Kelly Slams Congresswoman Wilson, But Gets Facts Wrong

At a press conference Thursday, President Trump's Chief Of Staff John Kelly slammed Congresswoman Frederica Wilson for listening in on Trump's call to a fallen soldier's wife. After the call, both women said Trump was disrespectful, referring to the soldier as "your guy" and saying "he knew what he was getting into."

Kelly made further accusations against Wilson, saying that at a 2015 building dedication for the for two fallen FBI Agents, Wilson bragged about securing funding for the project. Wilson disputed this version of events, saying funding was secured before she was in Congress. Video of the event obtained by the Sun-Sentinel does in-fact show that Wilson didn't brag about funding, but did mention her and other representatives parts in naming the building.

Trump Interviewed Two Candidates For US Attorney Position Overseeing Trump Tower

Politico reports that President Trump personally interviewed two candidates for US attorney in New York, a position with jurisdiction over Trump Tower and Trump's business dealings in New York. Trump abruptly fired former US attorney Preet Bharara in March, despite reports that Trump told Bharara that his position was safe. President Obama's Justice Department spokesman says that President Obama never interviewed a US attorney candidate.

Senate Passes Budget Blueprint Paving Way For Trump Tax Plan

Thursday evening, the Senate passed a budget blueprint that would protect President Trump's tax plan from a Democratic filibuster. The legislation also opens the door for passage of a bill that would open the National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska to oil exploration. Passing the blueprint allows passage of the bills with 51 votes.

CIA Director Misrepresents Findings On Russian Interference

The Washington Post reports that on Thursday, CIA Director Mike Pompeo directly contradicted an intelligence report on Russian election interference. Pompeo told attendees at a security conference that the CIA determined that Russian interference did not affect the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. The official intelligence report on the matter, however, reached no such conclusion, explicitly saying that that determination was beyond the scope of their investigation.