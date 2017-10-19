Trump's Chief Of Staff Didn't Know Trump Would Use His Son's Death As Talking Point, And Other Trump News From Today

Thursday, October 19th. Day 273.

Trump Chief Of Staff Didn't Know Trump Would Use His Son's Death As Talking Point

CNN reports that Trump's Chief Of Staff John Kelly didn't know that President Trump would reveal that President Obama hadn't called Kelly when his son was killed in Afghanistan in 2010. Trump told the story to defend a claim he made Monday that President Obama didn't call the families of fallen soldiers (former aides say that Obama did call certain families), which itself was a response to a question about why President Trump hadn't reached out to families of soldiers killed in Niger 12 days earlier.

Politico reports that a statement was drafted and circulated shortly after the soldiers were killed, but that Trump never delivered it.

Trump Says (With No Evidence) FBI Or Democrats May Have Paid For Russia Dossier

President Trump tweeted this morning, with no evidence, that the Democratic Party or the FBI may have paid for the Christopher Steele dossier that draws connections between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Workers of firm involved with the discredited and Fake Dossier take the 5th. Who paid for it, Russia, the FBI or the Dems (or all)? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2017

Steele, a former British intelligence agent, had an agreement with the FBI but was never paid once the dossier was published (early) thanks to the press, according to Politico.





Trump Debating Visit To Demilitarized Zone

The Washington Post reports that The White House is split on whether or not President Trump should visit the demilitarized zone bordering North Korea during an upcoming Asia trip in early November. Every president but one since Ronald Reagan has performed the pilgrimage, but some Trump staffers are concerned that the visit would inflame the already intense tension between the US and North Korea, that has resulted in North Korea's Deputy Ambassador to the UN saying that "nuclear war may break out at any moment."

Trump Highlight's Story Alleging That Obama Made Deals With Russia Despite Knowledge Of Corruption

President Trump highlighted a Hill story this morning that alleges that President Obama made Uranium deals with Russia, giving them control of 20% of America's uranium supply, despite the FBI having knowledge that Russia's nuclear industry was financially corrupt and attempting to grow Putin's energy business in the US.

Uranium deal to Russia, with Clinton help and Obama Administration knowledge, is the biggest story that Fake Media doesn't want to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2017







