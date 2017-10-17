Trump Warns McCain That He 'Fights Back' After Senator Speaks Out Against Nationalism, And Other Trump News From Today

Tuesday, October 17th. Day 271.

Trump Lashes Out At John McCain After Senator Warns Against 'Spurious Nationalism'

President Trump warned Arizona Senator John McCain on the radio Tuesday that "I fight back and it won't be pretty," according to The Associated Press. On Monday, McCain spoke out against reactionary nationalism in foreign policy, jabbing at Trump: "[T]o refuse the obligations of international leadership for the sake of some half-baked, spurious nationalism cooked up by people who would rather find scapegoats than solve problems is as unpatriotic as an attachment to any other tired dogma of the past that Americans consigned to the ash heap of history. We live in a land made of ideals, not blood and soil."

Trump Continues To Suggest That Obama Didn't Call Families Of Fallen Soldiers

After telling reporters that President Obama didn't call families of fallen soldiers, a claim met with furious response and denial from former Obama staffers, President Trump continued to press the issue Tuesday, telling Fox News Radio "ask General Kelly, did he get a call from Obama?" A Trump White House official tells The Hill that Kelly did not receive a call.

Monday, President Trump was asked at an impromptu press conference he held why he hadn't called the families of fallen soldiers killed in Niger on October 7th. Trump insists that he calls the family of every fallen soldier, but that he had not called families of those soldiers because paperwork was still pending at The Pentagon.

Drug Czar Nominee Withdraws After Washington Post Exposé

President Trump tweeted this morning that Pennsylvania representative Tom Marino was withdrawing from consideration as Drug Czar after The Washington Post revealed over the weekend that he helped steer legislation through Congress that inhibited the Drug Enforcement Agency from stymying the flow of opioid pills coming from drug companies.

Rep.Tom Marino has informed me that he is withdrawing his name from consideration as drug czar. Tom is a fine man and a great Congressman! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2017

Trump Loses $600 Million In Net Worth

Donald Trump dropped 92 spots on Forbes' list of the 400 richest Americans, landing the number 248, with a net worth of $3.1 billion. Forbes attributed the loss to "a tough New York real estate market... a costly lawsuit and an expensive presidential campaign."