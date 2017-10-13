Trump To Kick Iran Deal To Congress, And Other Trump News From Today

Friday, October 13th. Day 267.

Need more? Check out our live-updating Trump channel. ​

Trump Will Kick Iran Deal To Congress



The New York Times reports that President Trump will not certify Iran's compliance with the Iran nuclear deal, which puts the question to Congress whether to re-impose sanctions and kill the agreement. Trump has reportedly made clear that rather than nix the deal, he'd like Congress to establish "trigger points" — lines that Iran would have to cross before Congress imposes new sanctions. The Times says that those could include a determination by intelligence agencies that Iran has become capable of producing a nuclear weapon or missile launches.

Trump Told Republican Senator He Would Extend Deadline To End DACA

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) tells The Washington Post that President Trump told him that he was willing to extend the March 5th deadline for Congress to replace DACA with similar legislation. Trump reportedly said he would "give it some more time" if Congress fails to create legislation by the deadline. Earlier this year, Trump pledged to end the program that has allowed undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children to stay. The program has stopped accepting new applications, but those benefiting from the program still have legal status.

Trump Plans To Cut Off Obamacare Subsidies

Politico reports that President Trump plans to cut off subsidies to insurers providing Obamacare coverage, a move that will inevitably raise insurance prices or cause insurers to pull out of the market altogether. The move is another blow to the ACA by Trump, who signed an order yesterday allowing small businesses and organizations to provide coverage exempt from portions of the ACA. The new plans cater to the young and healthy, which will potentially draw them away from using Obamacare and raise prices for those that remain with Obamacare plans.