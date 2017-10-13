UPDATING THROUGHOUT THE DAY

Trump To Kick Iran Deal To Congress, And Other Trump News From Today

Friday, October 13th. Day 267.

Need more? Check out our live-updating Trump channel.

Trump Will Kick Iran Deal To Congress

The New York Times reports that President Trump will not certify Iran's compliance with the Iran nuclear deal, which puts the question to Congress whether to re-impose sanctions and kill the agreement. Trump has reportedly made clear that rather than nix the deal, he'd like Congress to establish "trigger points" — lines that Iran would have to cross before Congress imposes new sanctions. The Times says that those could include a determination by intelligence agencies that Iran has become capable of producing a nuclear weapon or missile launches.

Trump Told Republican Senator He Would Extend Deadline To End DACA

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) tells The Washington Post that President Trump told him that he was willing to extend the March 5th deadline for Congress to replace DACA with similar legislation. Trump reportedly said he would "give it some more time" if Congress fails to create legislation by the deadline. Earlier this year, Trump pledged to end the program that has allowed undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children to stay. The program has stopped accepting new applications, but those benefiting from the program still have legal status.

Trump Plans To Cut Off Obamacare Subsidies

Politico reports that President Trump plans to cut off subsidies to insurers providing Obamacare coverage, a move that will inevitably raise insurance prices or cause insurers to pull out of the market altogether. The move is another blow to the ACA by Trump, who signed an order yesterday allowing small businesses and organizations to provide coverage exempt from portions of the ACA. The new plans cater to the young and healthy, which will potentially draw them away from using Obamacare and raise prices for those that remain with Obamacare plans.

Benjamin Goggin is the News Editor at Digg. 

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
HEALTH WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

If You Want To Be Healthy, Start Thinking About Your Cells

1 digg elysiumhealth.com
You eat right. You exercise. You care about your health. But there's more you can do to address the natural decline of NAD+, a coenzyme essential to hundreds of biological processes in your cells. Elysium’s daily supplement — Basis — helps you restore NAD+ levels and is backed by 25 years of research from the world’s leading scientists and clinicians.

The Best Long Reads

DEWEY, KILLEM AND HOWE

3 diggs popsci.com
In 1918, a ship beached on Lord Howe Island. It brought rodents to the lush, crescent-moon-shaped volcanic remnant in the Tasman Sea for the very first time. Without any predators to hold them back, the rats decimated native species of insects and birds.