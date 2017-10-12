Trump Suggests He May Pull FEMA Out Of Puerto Rico, And Other Trump News From Today

Thursday, October 12th. Day 266.
President Trump Suggests He May Pull FEMA Out Of Puerto Rico
In a series of tweets Thursday morning, President Trump suggested that by providing hurricane aid to Puerto Rico, the federal government is unfairly spending to fix pre-existing issues in the territory.
Trump To Sign Order Designed To Undermine Obamacare
Politico reports that President Trump is set to sign an order Thursday that's designed to undermine Obamacare, by allowing "association plans" that would allow small business owners, trade groups, among others to come together to buy health insurance that's exempt from certain provisions of Obamacare. The new plans are designed to attract healthier young people, who would have to pay less, which would leave older sicker people with Obamacare, driving prices up.
Trump Administration Pulls Out of UNESCO
The Trump Administration has pulled out of the UN's cultural organization, according to The New York Times. For years the US has distanced itself because of what it says is "anti-Israel" bias in the organization. The group designates world heritage sites, alongside promoting women's equality, education and clean water. In 2011, President Obama pulled US funding for the group after it admitted Palestine as a full member. In 2013, the US lost its voting rights in the group.