Trump Suggests He May Pull FEMA Out Of Puerto Rico, And Other Trump News From Today

Thursday, October 12th. Day 266.

Need more? Check out our live-updating Trump channel. ​

President Trump Suggests He May Pull FEMA Out Of Puerto Rico

In a series of tweets Thursday morning, President Trump suggested that by providing hurricane aid to Puerto Rico, the federal government is unfairly spending to fix pre-existing issues in the territory.

"Puerto Rico survived the Hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making." says Sharyl Attkisson. A total lack of..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

...accountability say the Governor. Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes. Congress to decide how much to spend.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

...We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

Trump To Sign Order Designed To Undermine Obamacare

Politico reports that President Trump is set to sign an order Thursday that's designed to undermine Obamacare, by allowing "association plans" that would allow small business owners, trade groups, among others to come together to buy health insurance that's exempt from certain provisions of Obamacare. The new plans are designed to attract healthier young people, who would have to pay less, which would leave older sicker people with Obamacare, driving prices up.

Trump Administration Pulls Out of UNESCO

The Trump Administration has pulled out of the UN's cultural organization, according to The New York Times. For years the US has distanced itself because of what it says is "anti-Israel" bias in the organization. The group designates world heritage sites, alongside promoting women's equality, education and clean water. In 2011, President Obama pulled US funding for the group after it admitted Palestine as a full member. In 2013, the US lost its voting rights in the group.