Trump Suggests 'Challenging' News Outlets' 'License' Over Fake News, And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday, October 11th. Day 265.

Trump Told Military Leaders He Wanted To Increase Nuclear Arsenal Tenfold

During a meeting at The Pentagon July 20, President Trump told military leaders that he wanted to increase the US' nuclear arsenal tenfold, according to NBC. The statement came in response to a graph showing the US' decreasing nuclear arsenal since the 1960s. Trump also expressed a desire for more troops and military equipment. It was in response to this meeting that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Trump a "fucking moron."

Trump tweeted that the story was "pure fiction."

Fake @NBCNews made up a story that I wanted a "tenfold" increase in our U.S. nuclear arsenal. Pure fiction, made up to demean. NBC = CNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

Trump also suggested restricting access, or challenging "their license."

With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

Controversies Build For Trump's Interior Secretary

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinks has found himself in two new controversies. Politico reports that he attended two previously undisclosed political fundraisers while traveling on official business — a potential violation of the Hatch Act. Cabinet officials using their official position for political purposes is against the law.

On Sunday, Zinke waded into the Confederate symbology war, telling Breitbart that he would not approve any attempt to remove Confederate statues from federal land, saying it was a slippery slope, and that it may inspire "native Indians" to want to remove statues of "General Sherman or perhaps President Grant." Native Americans have already been asking for the removal of statues commemorating leaders who abused Native Americans.

Carter Page Will Not Testify For Senate

Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page will not testify in front of the Senate, telling the Senate Intelligence Committee that he would plead The Fifth. Last year, it was reported that Page had meetings with high-level Putin associates. Page denied that the meetings happened, but the Trump campaign distanced itself from him after the reports.



